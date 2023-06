by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2023

Amid relentless attacks by the weaponized Biden Department of Justice aimed at removing him from the 2024 race, former President Donald Trump’s campaign has crafted a new one-minute ad titled “Wolves.”

“This powerful ad exposes the rabid regime, tearing them apart and leaving no doubt about their intentions,” Revolver News noted.

