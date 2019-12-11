Woke Democrats believe Obama was a better president than … George Washington

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2019

Democrats to George Washington — check your privilege.

A new poll has found Democrats believe their boomer President Barack Obama was better than the Founding Father.

The Monmouth University poll found that 63 percent of Democrats thought Obama topped Washington. Only 29 percent thought Washington was better.

That’s what happens, apparently, when the Left charges you with 222-year-old microaggressions, triggering and misogynoir.

It was also surprising, some observers said, because among the current crop of presidential candidates preferred by Dems are two ancient white guys not too far removed from the Revolutionary War.

Among all registered voters surveyed in the Monmouth poll, 58 percent said Washington was a better president than Obama, who had 33 percent supporting him.

For rationality, the Monmouth poll gives us Independents — 72 percent of indies thought Washington was better than Obama.

There was no categorization in the poll for residents of Washington state, George Washington University, descendants of George Washington Carver or the Democrat coastal enclaves of New Obama and Barackifornia.

As for the current occupant of the White House in the nation’s capital, which in oh-so-unwoke fashion is named after George Washington, President Donald Trump got just 15 percent support overall in the Monmouth poll while Washington got 71 percent.

While happily surfing the Trump economic wave, Republicans still gave the nod to George, with 44 percent saying Washington was a better president than Trump, who got 37 percent support.

Patrick Murray, the director of Monmouth University’s polling institute, said there could be “a combination of factors at work” with a polling question like this.

“Democrats may be more likely than Republicans to be influenced by recency bias, valuing what they are familiar with over historical opinion,” Murray said. “It’s a fun question to ask, but I’m not sure what it means.”

The Monmouth poll was conducted by phone between Dec. 4 and Dec. 8 and surveyed 903 adults, with polling results based on 838 registered voters.

