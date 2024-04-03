Wisconsin voters approve ban on Zuckerbucks; Nebraska eyes Electoral votes change

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2024

Voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment which bans the use of private money to fund elections.

The amendment was put forward by Republicans in reaction to so-called “Zuckerbucks”, donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, going to mostly Democrat strongholds in the 2020 election.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a leftist group that fights for voter access, distributed the funds under the guise of helping local election offices carry out the 2020 vote amid the Covid pandemic. CTCL received a $300 million donation from Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The state’s five largest cities, all of which Joe Biden reportedly won, received $8.8 million.

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday approved a second question put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature that amends the state constitution to say that only election officials can administer elections. It is already state law, but putting it in the constitution makes it more difficult to repeal or change.

Democrats opposed both measures, which they argued would make it more difficult to conduct elections in the presidential battleground state.

Meanwhile, conservatives in Nebraska are pushing legislation that would award all of teh state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins statewide.

Though Nebraska has been a Republican stronghold for years, the state’s system, as well as Maine’s, for awarding electoral votes has been at odds with the rest of the country by instead awarding those votes based on the congressional district as opposed to the winner-takes-all statewide popular vote. A presidential candidate could win the state but still lose one electoral vote if their opponent won in a congressional district like Omaha. Barack Obama won a single electoral vote in 2008 and Joe Biden reportedly won the same in 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nebraska Republican Gov. Jim Pillen spoke in favor of legislation that would change how his state awards Electoral votes, which was introduced by State Senator Loren Lippincott.

“I am a strong supporter of Senator Lippincott’s winner-take-all bill (LB 764) and have been from the start. It would bring Nebraska into line with 48 of our fellow states, better reflect the founders’ intent, and ensure our state speaks with one unified voice in presidential elections,” the governor said. “I call upon fellow Republicans in the Legislature to pass this bill to my desk so I can sign it into law.”

Leftists in the media blew a gasket after the idea gained steam following a post on X by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk calling on the legislature to move on the issue.

Suppose Donald Trump flips Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada next fall, as current polls all show him doing. Would he win the presidency? Not quite. In fact, if Trump flips those three states and no others, he loses by exactly ONE electoral vote. Why? Nebraska. Despite being one of… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2024

Your Choice