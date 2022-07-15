Wisconsin speaker rules out decertifying 2020 election results; Court ruling cited Syria, N. Korea

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2022

Following the Wisconsin supreme court’s ruling on July 8 that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal unless they’re placed in a municipal clerk’s office or supervised by the clerk’s staff at an alternate site, former President Donald Trump called on State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to pass legislation to decertify the state’s 2020 election results.

Vos, in a statement to 27 News, says he supports the court’s decision but says there’s “no way” to overturn the election.

“As I’ve said before, I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision on drop boxes. I agree with President Trump that it was a courageous decision,” Vos’s statement said. “But, as I’ve also said, as have so many other legal scholars, there is no way to reclaim electors and overturn the election.”

Trump said in a statement: “Looks like Speaker Robin Vos, a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank, will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision stating loud and clear that the impossible to control Ballot ‘Unlock’ Boxes in the State are ILLEGAL. What a waste of a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin’s Highest Court. The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with ‘murder.’ A Rigged & Stolen Election!”

In the state Supreme Court’s ruling on the drop boxes, Justice Rebecca Bradley compared Wisconsin’s elections to contests rigged by dictators in Syria and North Korea and questioned whether past elections in the state had been legitimate.

“Thousands of votes have been cast via this unlawful method, thereby directly harming the Wisconsin voters,” the judge wrote. “The illegality of these drop boxes weakens the people’s faith that the election produced an outcome reflective of their will. The Wisconsin voters, and all lawful voters, are injured when the institution charged with administering Wisconsin elections does not follow the law, leaving the results in question.”

Vos told 27 News: “My plan is to focus on electing a Republican Governor so Governor Evers cannot again veto the 22 election reform bills we’ve passed. The Assembly will take these bills up again first thing next legislative session.”

Last summer, Vos appointed former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, Gableman suggested that the Legislature should “decertify” the 2020 election results. Among the most egregious of the widespread instances of election fraud reported by Gableman was how elderly nursing home residents were taken advantage of and had votes cast in their names despite being incapable of voting.

Gableman told the state assembly that, in Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay counties, all of which lean Democrat and received millions in grants from Mark Zuckerberg, saw their nursing homes record 100 percent voter turnout in the 2020 election. Gableman also said private grants used to run the election constituted “election bribery” and called on lawmakers to “eliminate and dismantle” the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Trump said in a statement: “Highly respected former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who has headed a major investigation into Voter Fraud, has strongly suggested that State Legislatures seek to decertify the Election results. The victory for Republicans was, without doubt, substantial, as opposed to the very close result that was reported, with Biden eking it out. Other States are finding likewise, and some want to correct the situation. With corrupt Elections and Open Borders, we don’t have a Country.”

Trump added: “I hope other States that have been likewise corrupted, are studying the Wisconsin decision. RINOs beware, America is watching!”

The NC legislature has already outlawed absentee drop boxes. It seems to be catching on.https://t.co/JTx5kqngIC — Chuck Edwards (@ChuckEdwards4NC) July 9, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish