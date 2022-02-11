Wisconsin data: 50,000 phantom votes in 2020, ‘more than twice the margin’ of victory on Nov. 3

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2022

A review of Wisconsin voter lists that has been ongoing for about 14 months found tens of thousands of instances of “fraud and failures in Wisconsin’s voter database,” according to Feb. 9 testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

Liz Harrington, spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump, said the data revealed at the Feb. 9 hearing showed “well over 50,000 fraudulent votes cast from phantom voters identified in Wisconsin. More than twice the margin on Nov. 3.”

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

Among the findings presented at the hearing:

• One apartment complex in Madison that houses less than 700 people, has 1,631 registered “voters.” The building had a 102 percent turnout rate on Nov. 3, 2020.

• Hudson, Wisconsin experienced 10 percent population growth between 2012 and 2020 but a 128 percent increase in registered “voters”.

• 625,000 dead people on Wisconsin’s voter rolls.

• One voter assigned 28 different voter ID numbers.

• “Voters” registered with no first names.

• 3,713 voters were registered with U.S. Post Office boxes as the address.

• Wisconsin has 4 million adults but 7.1 million voter registrations.

The data, revealed by data analyst Peter Bernegger during an informational hearing of the committee chaired by Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, was obtained via open records law requests.

Harrington tweeted that the data showed 1.5 million illegal voter registrations and 155,000 suspected fake voters.

Bernegger said there were “well over 50,000 illegally cast ballots that we can prove” from Nov. 3, 2020.

While ignoring the data presented at the hearing, several media outlets noted that Bernegger was convicted of bank fraud and mail fraud in 2009 for deceiving investors in two startup companies. Bernegger was released from federal prison in 2014.

Last month, Harrington noted that, in Wisconsin, 569,277 voters have a registration date of 1/1/1918, amounting to 1 out of every 14 voters in the system. Of those, 115,252 voted in the November 2020 election.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief