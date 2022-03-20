Will of the people? Bills to audit 2020 election are dead or dying in state legislatures

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 20, 2022

In the face of public opinion and the voice of former President Donald Trump, legislation in six states calling for an audit of 2020 election ballots, including three bills that would nullify the results, have stalled.

“Seven bills seeking 2020 general elec­tion audits were filed in four states, Flor­ida, New Hamp­shire, South Caro­lina, and Tennessee. Only a New Hampshire measure proposing a review of one county’s 2020 results remains on the docket,” The Epoch Times reported on March 14.

In alignment with corporate and Big Tech censorship policies, media reports on such efforts and on the forces opposing them have been scant or hostile. Lawmakers already operating under legal, and financial pressure to ignore challenges to the 2020 election have not been inclined to act.

Only independent alternative media have covered statements by former President Donald Trump such as the following over the weekend, calling out Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich:

When is the Attorney General of Arizona going to rule on all of the Election Fraud and large-scale Election Irregularities that wait before him? People want to know whether or not Attorney General Brnovich is up to doing the right thing, or is it just politics as usual. As an example, the strongly Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, who is running for Governor, has made the Fraudulent 2020 Election a primary part of her campaign. She is leading by massive numbers over her weak RINO competitors. This is both the issue of the day and the Crime of the Century! And now, on top of everything else, it was just announced by the New York Times that they, in collusion with other Fake News Media, covered up the Hunter Biden crime story prior to the Election (a 15 point difference!). Wow, what a Country.

Lawmakers in New Hampshire, Arizona, and Wisconsin filed legislation calling 2020 results to be nullified followed by an audit to determine the winner.

“Only the embattled Wisconsin effort has a heartbeat,” the report noted.

New Hampshire

House Bill 1484, sponsored by state Rep. Tim Baxter, calls for hiring an independent third party to conduct a full statewide forensic audit of ballots cast in the 2020 election, with the cost covered by private donations.

The bill advanced to a hearing before the House Election Law Committee but, on March 12, the panel issued an “inexpedient to legislate” verdict, essentially killing it for the session.

Another bill seeking only to audit election results in Merrimack County has secured one committee approval and remains viable.

Arizona

Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem’s House Concurrent Resolution 2033, which sought to nullify the state’s 2020 election results, “was buried at introduction when House Speaker Rusty Bowers assigned it for approval to all 12 House committees. It has not been heard by one,” The Epoch Times noted.

Finchem’s resolution calls on Congress to “set aside the results of the Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma County elections as irredeemably compromised and reclaim the 2020 Presidential Electors due to the irredeemably flawed nature of these elections that prevent the declaration of a clear winner of said presidential electors.”

He said, “They can’t see to bring themselves to consider the evidence that has been laid before them.”

Finchem said Bowers told him he was essentially killing the resolution because “he hadn’t seen the evidence and hadn’t seen the supporting jurisprudence. Well, I found the evidence and now that’s not good enough.”

Wisconsin

The state Legislature’s Office of the Special Counsel published a 136-page report that calls for decertifying the 2020 election; providing a method for private citizens to challenge the state’s voter rolls; giving the power to certify elections to a “politically accountable body” rather than the governor and the elections commission; creating a way for presidential candidates to “assemble alternative slates of electors” and allowing post-certification challenges to election results.

Joint Resolution 120, filed by state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, which calls for “reclaiming the electoral ballots for President and Vice President that were certified under fraudulent intent and purpose,” has not advanced since it was filed Jan. 25 and referred to the House Rules Committee.

Ramthun maintains if the Wisconsin Legislature decertifies the 2020 results and rescinds the state’s 10 electoral votes it could begin a process that ends with Joe Biden ousted from office.

The Republican-led state Assembly has not moved on last year’s Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) election analysis. State House Speaker Robin Vos has said the Assembly does not have the power to overturn the 2020 election.

Related: ‘True Grit’? Wisconsin speaker admits ‘widespread fraud’ in 2020, says nothing can be done about it, March 18, 2022

Ramthun in February announced he would challenge “establishment” Republicans Kevin Nicholson and Rebecca Kleefisch for the party’s nod in the GOP August primary to take on incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in November.

There is “unfinished business” in examining issues related to the 2020 presidential election and not investigating it further is “an assault on our Constitution and it’s a national security issue,” Ramthun said in announcing his candidacy.

Decertifying the 2020 election will be a key component of his campaign, Ramthun promised.

“I want everything to be revisited and reviewed fully and forensic because if we’re not going to get closure in 2020 and justice, we’re going to need to continue to pursue that in every election until we get it right,” he said. “I won’t stop until we have justice so I’ll keep poking. I’m all in.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership