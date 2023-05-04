Will Murdoch’s Euro brats sell Fox News to Pfizer?

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, May 4, 2023

Did you hear about the new Fox News TV series? “Two spoiled brats and a clueless RINO.” It’s the tragic story of Rupert Murdoch’s two spoiled-brat sons from liberal, woke Europe, and the quarterback running their Fox News playbook: hapless, clueless, bitter Paul Ryan.

Fox News in a matter of days ended relationships with the No. 1 host on cable TV (Tucker Carlson) and the No. 1 host of weekend cable TV (Dan Bongino).

Great moves, if you want to be the new Bed Bath & Beyond.

Let’s start with the Fox News leadership, then we’ll get to the reasons behind these idiotic decisions.

Rupert Murdoch is a very old, out-of-touch billionaire who is now semi-retired and busy trying to marry gals 30 years younger. He has put the real control of FNC into the hands of his son Lachlan (with ultra-liberal son James always lurking in the shadows). These are kids that were born on third base and think they hit a triple.

The Murdoch boys are European bred and understand zero about how real American conservative patriots think. That might not be a big deal…

Except that’s the whole Fox News audience.

So, Lachlan, the clueless European spoiled brat, clearly decided to lean on former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan to tell him how to run Fox News and how to appeal to conservatives. What a disastrous decision.

Paul Ryan is a clueless deep state RINO (Republican in Name Only) who has no idea how real conservative patriots think. His life is dedicated to destroying former President Donald Trump — because Paul Ryan is blind with rage and envy at how conservatives hate him, but love and adore Trump.

Paul Ryan is “The Grinch” of GOP politics. His heart is filled with rage and envy.

These brain surgeons have now destroyed Fox News. They don’t realize it yet, but their whole audience is running for the exits. The formerly all-powerful “king of cable” Fox News Channel is now the Titanic headed for the iceberg.

Think of what destroyed Bed Bath & Beyond. The company made one fatal decision: to fire Mike Lindell and stop selling “My Pillow” products. What a terrible miscalculation. Their audience was middle-class America: the Silent Majority. That audience is overwhelmingly conservative. From the moment they fired “My Pillow,” their sales imploded. Bed, Bath & Beyond committed economic suicide by offending their own base of customers.

That’s exactly what Fox News just did.

Now to the “why” FNC chose to fire Tucker (and Bongino).

I just wrote a No. 1 bestselling book, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” It’s about the huge divide in America. I believe conservative patriots need to start building a parallel conservative economy. We need to separate from the extreme, radical, madness and destruction of the Left. We need to spend our money only with companies led by conservatives. We need to punish and defund the Left.

But my book is also about the main issues that the Silent Majority and real conservatives care about:

No. 1: The communist takeover of the USA… and along with it, the weaponization of government.

No. 2: Rigged and stolen elections (the hallmark of communism).

No. 3: The COVID-19 vaccine disaster — the deaths and crippling injuries from this poison vaccine, and the cover-up by Big Pharma, government and the mainstream media.

No. 4: The fraud and corruption of the Ukraine war funding and how the deep state is leading us into World War III.

Fox News doesn’t want to talk about those issues. Fox News is scared to death of those issues. My book went to No. 1 bestseller without one FNC interview. FNC has banned me from their network. For many years I was a regular guest on FNC. I was also a popular columnist for FoxNews.com. My columns attracted some of the highest traffic at Fox News. Then they told me even my columns were no longer welcome. A real conservative patriot is no longer allowed on FNC.

Keep in mind James O’Keefe of Project Veritas exposed and humiliated scores of liberals with his undercover videos for many years — and he never faced any repercussions. But as soon as his undercover videos exposed the alleged corruption and deception of Pfizer and the COVID-19 vaccine, his own board fired him within days.

Those issues covered in my new book happen to be the issues that Tucker Carlson talked about nonstop. Tucker understands how real conservative patriots think. So does Dan Bongino. That’s why they both had to go.

Here comes the drumroll…

I believe the final decision about firing Tucker was based on his commentary just a few days ago about the dangers and deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine… and how mainstream media is responsible for taking bribes (i.e., hundreds of millions in advertising sales) from Big Pharma to cover up the biggest health care scandal in human history. Think about how many of their own loyal viewers may have died because Fox News covered up the truth?

Keep in mind James O’Keefe of Project Veritas exposed and humiliated scores of liberals with his undercover videos for many years — and he never faced any repercussions. But as soon as his undercover videos exposed the alleged corruption and deception of Pfizer and the COVID-19 vaccine, his own board fired him within days.

Just like Tucker. Come out against Big Pharma, expose the vaccine dangers and suddenly your job (no matter how successful you are) evaporates overnight. That’s the power and hold Big Pharma has on the media.

I believe Fox News is finished. The question is, what’s their next move?

Maybe Fox News is about to sell their network to Pfizer. Maybe Pfizer plans to convert Fox News to a 24/7 vaccine propaganda network.

That would explain everything.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.