Why is group backed by Soros buying up Spanish-language radio stations?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2022

A group tied to leftist billionaire George Soros has shelled out $60 million for 18 Spanish-language radio stations across 10 U.S. cities.

The newly acquired stations will now form the Latino Media Network and will be led by former Obama staffer Stephanie Valencia, National File reported on June 8.

The network stated it has secured financing from “leading Latino investors” as well as Lakestar Finance, an investment group associated with Soros.

So why would a Soros-tied group be buying up Spanish-language radio stations?

Could it be because the befuddled leader of the Democrat Party has just a 24 percent approval rating among Hispanic Americans?

A new Quinnipiac poll shows that nearly 6-in-10 Hispanic Americans disapprove of Joe Biden.

“The poll indicates that Biden’s approval rating, broken down by racial groups, is the lowest among Hispanic Americans,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted.

In their infinite wisdom, many Democrats and their media allies continue to insist that the mumbling, bumbling Biden has such low approval ratings not because of his team’s policies but because of “misinformation.”

To counter that perception, the move by leftists tied to Soros to snatch up Spanish-language radio stations is not surprising, analysts say.

One of the stations included in the deal is Radio Mambi, a conservative talk radio station in Miami that Democrats have long accused of spreading “misinformation” among Hispanic communities, according to The Washington Examiner. Radio Mambi has long been known as a staunch anti-communist network, particularly among Cuban exiles.

The newly Soros-acquired AM and FM radio stations are located in 10 of the country’s largest Latino markets, including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston and Las Vegas.

“Latinos are constantly trying to navigate the ocean of information. In some cases that is disinformation, in some cases that is very one-sided communication,” Valencia said in a statement.

The sales must still meet Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval before Latino Media Network can fully operate the stations. That process could last well into 2023, Florida’s WLRN reported.

That gives them some time before the 2024 election to battle that dreaded “misinformation” that plagues Biden — or whoever the Democrats choose to run.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership