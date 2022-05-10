Who’s WHO? Politicized agency said to be drafting global Pandemic Treaty

by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2022

Globalists hellbent on enforcing and making universal the Great Reset are now counting on the World Health Organization (WHO) to anoint itself with the moral authority to make health decisions for everyone on the planet, an analyst said.

Such an assessment would have been regarded as conspiratorial lunacy 3 years ago before the “China flu” shut down the world.

The WHO is drafting a global Pandemic Treaty in which it would be granted absolute power to implement mandatory vaccines, vaccine passports, travel restrictions, standardized medical care, and more, Dr. Joseph Mercola noted in a May 10 analysis.

Who elected WHO?

“It seems clear that the effort to now hand over more power to the WHO is about something other than them being the most qualified to make health decisions that benefit and protect everyone,” Mercola wrote, adding that it is “far more likely that the WHO is being installed as a de facto governing body for the global Deep State. Through the WHO, under the guise of biosecurity, the globalist cabal who seek to own everything and control everyone will then be able to implement their wishes across the whole world in one fell swoop.”

Another clue about what the WHO intends to do with more power comes from its primary funder, Bill Gates.

Gates recently announced he’s building a pandemic response team for the WHO, which he would like to be called the “Global Epidemic Response & Mobilization” or GERM Team. The Gates-proposed team would be made up of thousands of disease experts under WHO’s purview, and would monitor nations and “decide when they need to suspend civil liberties, force populations to wear masks and close borders,” The Counter Signal reported on May 2.

As noted by The Counter Signal: “Gates’ announcement of the GERM team coincides with the World Health Organization’s drafting of a global pandemic treaty … In the future, the pandemic treaty will not only ensure that member states abide by International Health Regulations but will also put the WHO in the driver’s seat, so to speak. Member states, including the U.S. and Canada, will take their orders directly from the organization.”

Related — Unreported: Tens of thousands outraged by WHO post on ‘mild’ side effects from Covid vaccines, January 6, 2022

How the WHO could ever be allowed to have such powers is baffling to millions of people. During the Covid outbreak, the WHO was known more as an organization that got more wrong than right.

For example, the WHO didn’t publicly admit Covid was airborne until the end of December 2021. Scientists knew the virus was airborne within weeks of the pandemic being declared. The WHO also ignored early advice about airborne transmission.

The Covid pandemic served as the perfect springboard for the World Economic Forum (WEF) and all its installed leaders in government and private business to roll out a plan of social control that had been decades in the making.

The WHO was part of the plan.

“In the name of keeping everyone ‘safe’ from infection, the globalists justified unprecedented attacks on democracy, civil liberties and personal freedoms, including the right to choose your own medical treatment,” Mercola wrote. “Now, the WHO is gearing up to make its pandemic leadership permanent, extend it into the health care systems of every nation, and eventually implement a universal or ‘socialist-like’ health care system as part of The Great Reset.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously stated that his “central priority” is to push the world toward universal health coverage.

The risk of Covid-19 is highly dependent on age and underlying health conditions, yet the WHO “insists that the remedy is the same for everyone everywhere,” Mercola noted, adding, “yet the risks vary widely from nation to nation, region to region, person to person. They intend to eliminate individualized medicine and provide blanket rulings for how a given threat is to be addressed. Without doubt, this can only result in needless suffering, not to mention the loss of individual freedom.”

As The Counter Signal noted: “Of even more concern, if this treaty is enshrined, the WHO would be in full control over what gets called a pandemic. They could dictate how our doctors can respond, which drugs can and can’t be used, or which vaccines are approved. We would end up with a one-size-fits-all approach for the entire world.”

And just how would the WHO be able to monitor every person on Earth?

“To this end,” The Counter Signal noted, “the WHO has contracted German-based Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems to develop a global vaccine passport system, with plans to link every person on the planet to a QR code digital ID … Thus, there will be one pandemic treaty, one GERM team, one global vaccine passport, and one World Health Organization to monitor every person on the planet.”

The WHO will accept two more days of public comment on the treaty, June 16 and 17.

The World Health Assembly will also vote on amendments to the International Health Regulations, May 22-28.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership