Who’s who of global elites jet to Davos for World Economic Forum

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2024

It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it.

A massive cloud of carbon and smug is forming once again over Davos, Switzerland as a gaggle of assorted globalist elites, communist China suckups, pandemic cheerleaders, and climate hypocrites fly in via private jet for the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

Among the 2,800 participants from 120 countries are 60 heads of state or government and 40 foreign ministers. Not included, according to the WEF web site, is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

Premier Li Qiang is on the guest list, the most senior Chinese Communist Party leader to attend since supreme leader Xi Jinping in 2017. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are expected to attend as is John Kerry, who is stepping down as climate czar to join Joe Biden’s election campaign but still has more than enough jet fuel to pollute the Earth with as he transits to and from Davos.

Prominent at this year’s event also will be the darling of leftists worldwide, Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky will share a special stage with WEF executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab on Tuesday. Their discussion in the front of the invitation-only audience is titled “Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

The WEF also can’t pass up the chance to stick its nose into the ongoing Middle East crisis. “A key priority is how to avoid further escalation and also [consider] what is next because we need to inject some silver linings,” WEF president Børge Brende in a press conference on Jan. 9. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is on the guest list as well as Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the prime ministers of Jordan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Not on the list, the main players in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, any top leader from the country (Iran) which is leading the world in “escalation,” or any representative of Hamas.

The WEF said its 2024 confab seeks to “provide the crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability” through it, according to its website. It has also selected a handful of sub-themes focused on global cooperation, economic and job growth, artificial intelligence and the environment.

Davos 2024 represents the 54th annual meeting put on by the WEF.

