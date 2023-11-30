Who knew China was antisemitic? Karl Marx, that’s who

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2023

While Western governments have condemned the Hamas attack, the Xi Jinping regime in Beijing has not. The communist regime has also censored pro-Israel expression, both online and offline.

What’s going on here in China, a nation and business destination loved by the late Henry Kissinger and the millions in his thrall? For that matter, how does one explain the passion with which the American Left adores Hamas?

The roots start with Marx, whose writings “form the core of the Chinese Communist Party’s governing ideology,” according to Miles Yu, a former contributing editor for Geostrategy-Direct.com.

One of Karl Marx’s first serious publications was his 1844 pamphlet “On the Jewish Question”. In it, the man whose ideas formed the foundation of communism, charged that Jews constituted “a problem” for Europe, the solution to which was for Europe to rid itself of what he termed the Jews’ real religion — the worship of money.

“Money,” Marx wrote in his pamphlet, “is the Jealous God of Israel, beside which no other God may exist.”

In communist China today, “antisemitic rhetoric and actions are not only fueled by ignorance, but the national government also inculcates them,” said Yu, a senior fellow and director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute who during the Trump administration was the principal China policy planner and strategist in the State Department, wrote in a Nov. 13 analysis for The Washington Times.

Following the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists, “combating the age-old poison of anti-Jewish hatred has taken on a new urgency,” Yu wrote, adding that “leaders in the West must call out and combat the Chinese government’s promotion of antisemitism.”

The propaganda outlet Chinese Central Television reported on Oct. 10 that “Jews represent a mere 3% of [U.S.] population but control more than 70% of its wealth.” This state media organ further claimed that Jews constituted the United States’ “most influential minority.”

As if it had not gone far enough, the outlet capped its report with the assertion that “six or seven Jews” control 200 of the most influential U.S. companies.

On the other hand consider Xi Jinping’s tribute to Henry Kissinger, a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1938, as an “old friend” and “trail-blazer” in American politics.

Those who will take the initiative to call out China’s antisemitism “must understand both its state-sponsored iterations and its ideological roots,” Yu wrote.

Antisemitism in the Chinese national consciousness “trickles down from the highest echelons of government to the populace at large,” Yu wrote. “Evidence of this abounds in Chinese life.

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film ‘Schindler’s List,’ widely regarded as a classic, was review-bombed so aggressively on China’s largest film-sharing platform, Bilibili, or B Site, in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas atrocities that its rating plummeted from 9.7 to 4.3. ‘Where is the Palestinian Schindler’” asked one characteristic commenter.”

Meanwhile, books such as “Currency Wars”, which are largely unheard of in the West make it to the bestseller list in China.

The book’s premise, Yu noted, “reads like a Jew-hating diatribe straight from Marx’s writings. The book stipulates that Western nations are secretly run by a cabal of Jewish bankers who manipulate currencies to increase their own wealth. The book also blames Jews for many of history’s worst horrors, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.”

Yu added: “With the world’s most comprehensive and Orwellian electronic surveillance system, the Chinese Communist Party has complete control over who can say what within its borders. When antisemitism finds a voice in China, the world should know that the government in Beijing is amplifying it.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines