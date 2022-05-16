Who is the Buffalo shooter? His manifesto vs Big Media narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2022

Big Media has concocted a false narrative that Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old arrested for the shooting deaths of 10 people in Buffalo, is a Christian conservative who was radicalized by conservative news.

According to Gendron’s 180-page manifesto, he is a self-proclaimed atheist who has denounced conservatism and expressed an affinity for communism.

“Are you a Christian? No,” Gendron wrote on page 7 of the manifesto. “I do not ask God for salvation by faith, nor do I confess my sins to Him. I personally believe there is no afterlife. I do however believe in and practice many Christian values.”

Also on page 7, he wrote: “Are you a facsist? Yes, fascism is one of the only political ideologies that will unite Whites against the replacers. Since that is what I seek, calling me a facsist would be accurate.”

On page 8, he slammed conservatism: “Are you a conservative? No, conservatism is corporatism in disguise, I want no part of it.”

On page 9, Gendron explained how his affinity for communism influenced his ideology: “When I was 12, I was deep into communist ideology, talk to anyone from my old highschool and ask about me and you will hear that. … On the political compass I fall in the mild-moderate authoritarian left category, and I would prefer to be called a populist.”

On page 158, Gendron wrote: “CONSERVATISM IS DEAD, THANK GOD.”

Though the manifesto was widely available as news of the shooting was unfolding, Big Media swiftly and in their usual seeming cooperative mode labeled Gendron a “mainstream Republican.”

More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews, tweeted Joe Lockart.

More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews this killer used their racist talking points to justify killing 10 people. Carlson won't stop because as he explained to the NYTimes, it's good for ratings. Lives be damned. As Carlson will be at judgement day. https://t.co/fse5bRvEbN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 14, 2022





The Buffalo shooter isn’t a “lone wolf.” He’s a mainstream Republican. https://t.co/1ZdMSWG7Gp — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 15, 2022

The Buffalo shooter’s views are mainstream on the right, @MaxBoot writes https://t.co/a9KLkp8XYy — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 15, 2022

In a May 16 op-ed for The Western Journal, Samantha Chang noted: “Anyone trying to link Gendron to conservatives, Republicans or Christians is lying or misinformed. His manifesto makes clear his connections to communist ideology, leftism and atheism.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership