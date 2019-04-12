Who is Mike Pompeo? Top diplomat credits faith for unique perspective he brings to challenges of job

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2019

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that his worldview is informed by his faith – there’s no separating the two.

“Of course my mission as a Secretary of State, the thing I raised my right hand to do, I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and I’ve done that now a handful of times – first as a soldier, then as a member of Congress, then as the director of the CIA, now as Secretary of State,” Pompeo told CBN News in an interview published on April 3.

“But in each of those missions, the task that I have is informed by my understanding of my faith, my belief in Jesus Christ as the Savior…I think that makes a real difference, and so I want people to know,” Pompeo said. “It’s why I talk about it from to time. I want folks to know the perspective that I am bringing to the challenges in the job that I face, and it also requires me to try to hold myself to the standards that Christians hold themselves out for.”

Pompeo doesn’t hide his faith when it comes to issues such as peace in the Middle East and religious persecution. During his recent joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu in Israel, the secretary said “I’m proud to be here again not only as America’s top diplomat, but also as a man of faith.”

Pompeo, a former Sunday School teacher, spoke often in religious tones about radical Islamic terrorism during his time on Capitol Hill.

“I will tell you that it is absolutely a minority within the Muslim faith but these folks are serious and they abhor Christians and will continue to press against us until we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ is our savior is truly the only solution for our world,” Pompeo told CBN News.

As CIA Director, he attended regular Bible studies and as Secretary of State, he hosted the State Department’s first worldwide conference on religious freedom. He also made faith part of his first major speech as the country’s top diplomat during a visit to Cairo, Egypt.

“We’re all children of Abraham: Christians, Muslims, Jews,” Pompeo said. “In my office, I keep a Bible open on my desk to remind me of God and his word, and the truth.”

CBN asked Pompeo: “Could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?”

Pompeo responded: “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible.”

Also during the interview, he talked about God when it comes to Israel. “I am confident that the Lord is at work here,” Pompeo said.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments