Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? ‘Demand Justice’ pushed nomination

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2022

As Supreme Court nominee Ketanjii Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings begins, scrutiny will focus on her past statements and what one senator called her “record that endangers our children.”

In her own writings, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has essentially called for critical race theory and social justice to be incorporated into the U.S. Constitution.

In one document included in the Senate Judiciary Questionnaire, titled “Fairness in Federal Sentencing: An Examination”, Judge Jackson writes:

“I also try to convince my students that sentencing is just plain interesting on an intellectual level, in part because it melds together myriad types of law — criminal law, of course, but also administrative law, constitutional law, critical race theory, negotiations, and to some extent, even contracts. And if that’s not enough to prove to them that sentencing is a subject worth studying, I point out that sentencing policy implicates and intersects with various other intellectual disciplines as well, including philosophy, psychology, history, statistics, economics, and politics.”

In an edition of Georgetown Days Magazine after she joined the board of the Georgetown Day School (GDS), Jackson wrote:

“Since becoming a part of the GDS community seven years ago, Patrick and I have witnessed the transformative power of a rigorous progressive education that is dedicated to fostering critical thinking, independence, and social justice.”

It is the exact kind of woke ideology that is followed by the leftist group, Demand Justice, which pushed hard for Jackson’s nomination to the high court.

Demand Justice, which led a campaign to bully Justice Stephen Breyer to quit while pushing Jackson as his replacement has close ties to Team Biden.

Though Senate Democrats this week have claimed they know little about Demand Justice, “opposition research teams helped to reveal that both White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the president’s judicial selection czar worked with the outfit, headed by a former aide to Hillary Rodham Clinton,” the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard noted on March 22.

“I honestly don’t know that much about them,” New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told Politico. Other Democratic senators have also feigned ignorance.

“But the group that has pushed court-packing schemes and court ‘rebalancing’ is well known in Democratic circles,” Bedard noted.

Demand Justice, Bedard added, “has played a central role in rallying support for Jackson and made it clear only Jackson would satisfy the progressive coalition it led, in part due to her background as a public defender. Demand Justice even cut ads to help with the nomination, leading some critics to call it a puppet master of the federal appeals judge.”

WorldTribune.com reported on March 18 that Jackson has engaged in an “alarming pattern” of “letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes,” according to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Hawley said he is “concerned that this is a record that endangers our children.”

“As far back as her time in law school, Judge Jackson has questioned making convicts register as sex offenders — saying it leads to ‘stigmatization and ostracism.’ She’s suggested public policy is driven by a ‘climate of fear, hatred & revenge’ against sex offenders,” Hawley tweeted.

USAF Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret) noted in a Telegram post: “Biden SCOTUS nominee argues that we should be more lenient on child pornographers because modern technology makes it easier to distribute child porn. CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin who was caught masturbating on a Zoom call with colleagues is now defending lenient prison sentences for ‘kiddie porn.’ ”

Meanwhile, only 47 percent of voters believe Jackson should be confirmed, a Tuesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

While 19 percent oppose her confirmation, many independents are wary of Jackson. Only 39 percent of independent voters say she should be confirmed to the Court, an unusually low number. Forty-three percent have no opinion.

According to Gallup polling, Jackson’s approval rating is less than Barack Obama’s radical nominee Sonia Sotomayor, who had 54-28 approval to disapproval, far greater approval than Jackson’s marks.

Jackson’s polling is also much worse than Justice Samuel Alito’s (50-25 percent), Justice John Roberts’s (59-22), Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s (53-14), and Justice Clarence Thomas’s (52-17).

Judge Jackson’s embrace of woke ideology can be further seen in another set of prepared remarks for a Harvard Alumni Association Unity Webinar KBJ moderated in the fall of 2021. In a section headed “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging” — another buzzphrase used by leftist activists — Judge Jackson uses a litany of woke language including “Latinx.”

She continues with a question on “another exigency” she sees in “environmental justice and the impacts of the climate crisis on communities of color.”

Townhall.com’s Spencer Brown noted: “Just these few examples from the information Judge Jackson turned over to the Senate illustrate what happens when woke leftist ideology goes from being merely a theory talked about in campus listening sessions and faculty lounges to be embraced by someone who attains power within the U.S. government. Without much explanation as to her judicial philosophy offered so far in her confirmation hearings, sentiments like these are the only ones senators and Americans have to go by when judging what kind of justice KBJ would be.”

