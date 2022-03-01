Who is Eric Coomer, Part II: Bizarre arrest video of Dominion Voting exec in Colorado

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2022

Police body cam video out of Salida, Colorado shows former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer continually denying to police that he was responsible for crashing his truck into a building before finally admitting he indeed was behind the wheel.

Despite being told that several witnesses had described him to a T and police saying damage to his truck matched damage to the building, Coomer continues to deny responsibility before telling the police to speak to his lawyer.

The incident occurred in September of last year but the body cam footage did not emerge on YouTube until Monday.

By the end of the body cam video, after police had spoken to the lawyer and explained that Coomer could be charged with a felony, Coomer finally comes clean and admits crashing into the building, saying he was “under a lot of stress” and then telling the police they could “Google my name.”

Police also tell the lawyer that Coomer managed to avoid a DUI by going to a local bar and having a few shots of alcohol immediately after the crash.

Joe Oltmann, the Denver businessman who received death threats after exposing Coomer for boasting about being able to rig the 2020 election against President Donald Trump, wrote in a Telegram post:

“Yeah… guy hits a building, lies about that he did it, three times… says he panicked. But he had nothing to do with the stealing of an election, ties to Antifa and deleting all his social accounts and posts before filing a lawsuit? Nah… all that is just a coincidence. My life has been turned upside down while this piece of excrement continues to wreak havoc on others. Even after we have the proof that the machines are stealing elections and proof mounts… they continue to lie, more… the counter suits and suits are going to be very fun.”

Related: Who is Eric Coomer of Dominion Voting Systems?, November 17, 2020

Coomer was vice president of U.S. engineering for Dominion Voting Systems. According to his biography, Coomer graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics. He was later promoted to voting systems officer of strategy and security at Dominion.

Oltmann exposed Coomer as having told Antifa members: “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f*cking sure of that!”

Oltmann said he was banned from Twitter after exposing Coomer.

Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler, whose Marco Polo research group is investigating the 2020 election and Hunter Biden. said of Coomer in a Telegram post: “Full take.. this guy is a MESS! And, more importantly, he is a Bolshevik!”

Why WorldTribune? . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief