White House official tells O’Keefe: Joe ‘slowing down’; WH ‘wants to replace Kamala’; Michelle ‘won’t run’

January 31, 2024

A cybersecurity policy analyst and foreign affairs desk officer in the Executive Office at the White House told independent journalist James O’Keefe that Joe Biden’s cognitive decline is evident and that many in the White House want to replace Kamala Harris on the Democrat ticket.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Charlie Kraiger tells O’Keefe that it’s not likely that Biden or Harris will be replaced on the 2024 ticket.

He also said it is unlikely Michelle Obama will ride to the Democrat Party’s rescue and run in Joe’s stead.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can’t say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I’m just telling you what I’ve heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

