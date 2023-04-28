Whistleblower: Team Biden acting as ‘middleman’ in child trafficking operation

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2023

The Biden administration is acting as the “middleman” in a massive child trafficking operation, a whistleblower who said she saw it firsthand told a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

“Whether intentional or not, it could be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large-scale, multibillion-dollar child trafficking operation that is run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children,” Health and Human Services (HHS) whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon tweeted: “By failing to secure our southern border, the Biden admin helps facilitate a massive human child trafficking operation run by Mexican cartels.”

Rodas testified that she watched migrant children becoming prisoners to their “sponsors.”

“I had hoped to assist in finding children loving homes. Instead, I learned that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that starts with recruiting in their home country, is smuggled to the U.S. border, and concludes when the [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsor — some of whom are traffickers, criminals, or members of TCOs. We are seeing a surge in labor trafficking because some sponsors perceive children as goods and commodities to be utilized for financial gain,” Rodas said.

The number of unaccompanied alien children (UACs) who cross the U.S. southern border has increased substantially on Joe Biden’s watch.

In Fiscal Year 2020, the number of UACs was 33,239. In 2021 the number was 146,000 and in 2022 it was 152,000, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) figures. More than 70,000 UAC interactions have taken place so far in Fiscal Year 2023.

“It was a terrible revelation to realize that we were not giving children the American dream, but rather were putting them in modern-day slavery with wicked overlords,” Rodas said.

Even the Biden-friendly New York Times has reported on the rise in child exploitation at the U.S. border. The Times noted that children are forced into the labor force — sometimes to pay back their smuggling costs. It has led to concerns that, by transporting children to sponsors, the U.S. is involved in child trafficking. The Times reported how Team Biden officials reportedly ignored signs of “explosive” growth in the child labor force.

(View Wednesday’s hearing in full here.)

