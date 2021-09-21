Whistleblower: U.S. HHS suppressing Covid vaccine adverse reactions; ‘Evil at the highest level’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2021

In an explosive interview with James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, a whistleblower within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed that doctors and nurses there are observing numerous adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, most or all of which go unreported, even in cases of death.

The whistleblower, registered nurse Jodi O’Malley, said she has “seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions” to the vaccine, reactions which are going unreported.

“This is evil. This is evil at the highest level,” O’Malley said. “You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government, and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific.”

O’Malley works at the [Phoenix Indian Medical Center], as part of the federal health program serving American Indians and Alaska natives, where the policies and administrative protocols come directly from the federal government.

She explained in tears the incident that compelled her to come forward, with the encouragement of at least one other colleague. The colleague, who had not wanted the vaccine, died shortly after she was coerced into receiving it as a federal employee.

“She got her first dose of vaccine two weeks ago after surviving this entire pandemic. She didn’t want to take it,” O’Malley recounted in tears. “She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs. And she was coerced into taking it. And it’s like — nobody, nobody, should have to decide between their livelihood, being part of the team in the hospital or take the vaccine.”

The co-worker had just come back from leave two weeks before, and was required to take the vaccine in order to re-assume her duties. She died on Aug. 28.

Another incident included a 15-year-old male who presented with blood clots a week after receiving the vaccine.

O’Malley is one of many among her colleagues at the HHS hospital deeply concerned about the adverse reactions and the failure to report them.

Dr. Maria Gonzales, an ER doctor at the hospital, also appeared on the video delivered to Project Veritas. Referring to a 34-year-old patient with what would turn out to be congestive heart disease that developed days after taking the second dose of the vaccine, Dr. Gonzales says to O’Malley:

“All this is bullshit. Now, [a patient] probably [has] myocarditis due to the [COVID] vaccine. But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine.” “They [the government] are not reporting [adverse COVID vaccine side effects]…They want to shove it under the mat.”

“Now we are just making people take it, and then there’s reactions to it, and then there’s a medication [ivermectin] that has been shown effective, and surely has no adverse reactions,” O’Malley said.

The video then shows a conversation with Gayle Lundberg, a pharmacist, discussing the suppression of ivermectin, against doctors’ preferences:

O’Malley: “Did Dr. Bhagwan talk to you about prescribing ivermectin for [patient]?” Lundberg: “Not allowed at this facility.” O’Malley: “So physicians can’t prescribe off-label use medication here?” Lundberg: “Not for COVID. They did it with hydroxychloroquine, and it was really bad. And so they are not allowing it right now.” O’Malley: “She said, “Yes. I would agree to write this because she’s not contra-indicated. And—” Lundberg: “Dr. Bhagwan said that?” O’Malley: “Yes.” Lundberg: “I am stuck. I am told you are absolutely not to use it under any circumstances whatsoever for somebody with Covid, unless you don’t want to have a job. I’m not going to lose my job over this.”

In a conversation with another colleague, Deanna Paris, also a registered nurse:

Paris: “It’s a shame they [government] are not treating people [with COVID] like they’re supposed to, like they should. I think they want people to die.” O’Malley: “How many have you seen that have gotten vaccinated here?” Paris: “That got sick from the side effects? A lot.” O’Malley: “A lot!” Paris: “Have you seen it too?” O’Malley: “Yeah, and I’m like, who’s writing the VAERS reports?” Paris: “Nobody because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

“We are in stage three clinical trials.” O’Malley explained. “Normally, stage three clinical trials is where you gather your data. If we [the government] are not gathering [COVID vaccine] data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?”

Asked by O’Keefe if she is afraid, O’Malley responded, “It’s my career, you know? It’s how I help people. But am I afraid? I wouldn’t necessarily say I am afraid because my faith lies in God and not man. What kind of person would I be if I new all this [and said nothing].”

O’Keefe: “Are you afraid they’re going to retaliate against you?” O’Malley: “Yeah. I’m a federal employee. What other federal employees do you see coming out?” O’Keefe: “But you put your faith in God.” O’Malley: “Amen. At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back — and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. This is the hill that I will die on.”

The interview is the first released as Part 1 of a series.

(Update: PIMC responded following the new revelations by Project Veritas.)

Holly Elliott, RN, MS, Chief Executive Officer at Phoenix Indian Medical Center issued the following statement on Tuesday to PIMC staff: “We are aware that there is a video circulating on social media about PIMC COVID-19 response and treatments. We take all complaints seriously and will investigate. If you have information you would like to share, or if you are approached by the media, please contact [employee] from the Office of Community Relations. We recognize some of the information contained in this video is distressing.”

O’Keefe noted of the statement: “This is really powerful stuff. The federal government has essentially acknowledged the content that Veritas released as TRUE and ‘DISTRESSING.’ Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram thought that it was acceptable to take down our video based on allegations of ‘misinformation.’

“Orwell’s 1984 is no longer fiction, ladies and gentlemen.”

