‘Where’s Hunter?’ First son skips Congressional deposition, huddles with corporate media

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden took a powder on his scheduled deposition before Congress on Wednesday, instead opting to gather a gaggle of Biden regime friendly media to declare that his dad, a.k.a. “The Big Guy” on his laptop computer, had not benefited financially from his business dealings.

The first son blew off the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, which had required him to appear for a closed-door deposition.

According to the Committee on House Administration rules, depositions of a witness are to take place only in the presence of the “Committee, Committee staff designed by the Chairman or the ranking minority member, an official reporter, the witness, and the witness’ two designated attorneys.”

Hunter Biden, however, apparently doesn’t think this rule should apply to him. Instead, he told his dad’s pals in legacy media that he would only appear for a public hearing.

“Here I am Mr. Chairman, taking up your offer when you said we can bring these people for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose. Well, I’ve chosen, I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions,” Hunter Biden said. “I’m also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes.”

Comer reiterated that the committee issued a lawful subpoena to Hunter Biden and said lawmakers have “lots of questions” for him.

“He does not get to dictate the terms of this subpoena,” the Oversight chairman said.

Hunter Biden went on to say: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”

Republicans immediately called for proceedings to be undertaken to charge Hunter Biden with contempt of Congress.

“Rather than follow the lawful subpoena for a deposition issued by Chairman James Comer, Hunter Biden decided to play circus outside the Capitol this morning,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said. “President Trump’s own children sat for hours of depositions after being subpoenaed countless times by the Democrats. We must immediately move forward to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “If the DOJ refuses to prosecute Hunter for contempt of Congress for what he did today, then the Supreme Court should immediately vacate Bannon’s conviction.”

Bannon was found guilty by a D.C. jury on July 22, 2022 of one contempt count related to his refusal to appear for a deposition and another count related to his refusal to produce documents in response to a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the J6 protest.

OPINION: The @HouseGOP Must Immediately Refer Hunter Biden To @TheJusticeDept For Criminal Contempt Of Congress. If Biden’s DOJ Declines To Prosecute, Impeach Garland & Defund The DOJ! pic.twitter.com/HuxqFLmod1 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) December 13, 2023

FLASHBACK: @JoeBiden Says Its @TheJusticeDept‘s DUTY TO PROSECUTE ANYONE WHO DEFIES CONGRESSIONAL SUBPOENA! https://t.co/D8KvVUndSU — John Basham (@JohnBasham) December 13, 2023

