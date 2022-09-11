Where were you 21 years ago? Only 14 states require 9/11 instruction in schools

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2022

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks, in which 2,996 people were murdered by suicide terror attacks that involved 19 known Islamic militants and other planners and operatives yet to be identified.

In 2022, high school students can learn that men can become pregnant, but in many states won’t learn about the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.

Currently, only 14 states require 9/11 instruction in their schools. They are: Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and New York.

James E. Fury, a Wisconsin public school teacher, said getting history right in the classroom is imperative.

“Students need to know that America is unique in its commitment to freedom in the world and to see the 9/11 attacks as a direct strike against our ideals,” he told Fox News Digital. “Without knowing all this, I fear that students don’t have an understanding of the importance of these events beyond a vague notion that any large loss of life is cause for sadness.”

In April of 2021, Joe Biden announced that the 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan would be pulled out. He gave the deadline as Sept. 11, 2021.

“Is the Administration tone deaf? September 11th? We are out of Afghanistan by the very day global terrorists celebrate as the date they attacked America? That sinister date signals the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks and is not the time to send this message,” WorldTribune.com columnist John Metzler noted at the time.

“This revoltingly insensitive and stunningly stupid timing remains a double insult to the people of New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, many of whom personally recall that fateful day twenty years ago when the grim reaper came and sowed terror and mayhem against civilians,” Metzler wrote.

For those old enough to remember, the events of September 11, 2001 will never be forgotten.The following reflections are from a Sunday Facebook post by Ann Schockett, former president of the National Federation of Republican Women:

When our country was attacked, my home state of NY was hit first. That will always remain vivid, unshakable. September 11, 2001 was Primary Day in NY. I lived in Nassau County, Long Island, NY just outside of New York City, and was a GOP leader. I had returned home from the first round of supervising polls that morning and put on the TV for a quick breakfast only to witness what looked like a scene from a movie – – – but it was all too real. I was among countless others with family members and friends living or working near the attack; we didn’t know if they were alive or dead or in imminent danger of being attacked. I was able to get through and speak for only a moment with my daughter who selflessly chose to remain at work in downtown Manhattan to help others leave to safety first. My precious daughter and I lost communication, but I was able to get through a quick email, “Debs, honey, please, please take care of yourself. Be safe, precious darling. I love you. Call me if you can.” I tried to get her safe passage through a taxi company whose owners I grew up with but even that was not an option. Everything was shut down. She remained a fighter on scene and and a source of comfort for her colleagues. The people of NY stand up in times of adversity. Communications went black. I could not reach my other children or my mother. Every moment was endless. I dropped to my knees and prayed — hard. Just a few days later, I was on special assignment with my video crew at ground zero itself, watching with awe our courageous first responders and taping the emergency response for law enforcement instruction. The responders and volunteers relentlessly searched for signs of life. Over the days and weeks that followed, I attended too many memorial services, not any funerals with remains, of former students, friends, neighbors on Long Island and my hometown in Queens, NY. It was surreal and heartbreaking. There has never been full closure. Their families would never be able to hold a funeral. It took almost 20 years for me to return to Ground Zero. For those of us who lived through it, 9/11 will always feel like yesterday. The attack is burned in our memories and, for me, that includes the people I lost forever. The stench of death will always be in my nose even though it has been 21 years. There are young people in college today who were not even born when the terrorists turned planes into missiles, aimed at the very soul of America. …. September 11th should NOT be Patriot Day but remain September 11th. Let us not allow its significance to be watered down to an annual Monday holiday. Let’s truly revere those first responders and brave NYers who ran back into the buildings and others in the building themselves who helped others escape. It is up to us to Never Forget and to help ensure that we target harden our borders and places of entry against those whose purpose is to see

the greatest country in the world suffer. Let us never forget the sacrifices made. G-d bless those who lost their live and those who continue to suffer. We will never forget!

