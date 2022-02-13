Where have you gone Will Rogers? Memorable quips by Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2022

Historian Jack Elliott, in a Facebook post, noted: “When Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana speaks, I listen. While I’ve often referred to him as ‘the Will Rogers of Congress,’ Bruce Carlton called him ‘The Will Rogers of our time.’ ”

Here are just a few of the memorable quips from the Louisiana Republican:

Comment about Andrew Cuomo lecturing us: “It’s like a frog calling you ugly”.

“This election in Ga will be the most important in history. You have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, parent, gun owner, cop, person of faith, or an unborn baby!”

Democrats are the “well-intended arugula and tofu crowd.”

“You can only be young once, but you can always be immature.”

“Americans are thinking, there are some good members of Congress but we can’t figure out what they are good for. Others are thinking, how did these morons make it through the birth canal.”

“It’s as dead as four o’clock.”

“Always follow your heart…..but take your brains with you.”

“The short answer is ‘No.’ The long answer is ‘Hell No.’ ”

“It must suck to be that dumb.”

“When the Portland mayor’s IQ gets to 75, he oughta sell.”

“I keep trying to see Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s point of view, but I can’t seem to get my head that far up my ass.”

“Go sell your crazy somewhere else…we are all stocked up here.”

“She has a Billy goat brain and a mockingbird mouth!”

Kennedy said he trusted most Middle Eastern countries “as much as gas station sushi.”

“You can get a goat to climb a tree, but you’d be better off hiring a squirrel.”

“1. This has been going on since Moby Dick was a minnow. 2. Don’t stand between a dog and a fire hydrant.”

“Our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.”

“It appears that he might do the right thing, but only when closely supervised and cornered like a rat.”

“Dumb enough to be a twin of himself.”

“This is why space aliens won’t talk to us.”

“Democrats are running around like they found a hair in their biscuit.”

“Chuck Schumer just moo’s and follows Nancy Pelosi into the cow chute.”

On Nancy Pelosi: “She can strut sitting down!”

