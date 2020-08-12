What teaming up with an alleged serial pervert says about Kamala Harris’ character

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2020

While campaigning for the top spot on the Democrat presidential ticket in April, Kamala Harris said of the women who accused Joe Biden of sexual improprieties: “I believe them.”

“I respect them for being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris told reporters of the women who came forward to accuse Biden of inappropriate touching.

Biden, who got the top spot on the ticket, named Harris to the number two spot on Tuesday.

“But Sen. Kamala Harris thinks Joe Biden is a woman-groper,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Wednesday. “So much for women’s rights?”

Chumley pointed out that, in April, Harris “was speaking of Caitlyn Caruso, of Amy Stokes Lappos, of Vail Kohnert-Yount, of D.J. Hill, of Lucy Flores — that last, a former Democratic state legislator who put her accusation against Biden in print. In a story for ‘The Cut’, Flores described how Biden placed his hands on her shoulders, breathed in deep on her hair and ‘proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.’ ”

Business Insider in May detailed the stories of eight women who spoke of uncomfortable run-ins with the man some refer to as “Creepy Joe.”

“[I was] so shocked” by Biden’s “inappropriate behavior” that “it was hard to focus on what he was saying,” Kohnert-Yount told The Washington Post in April 2019. What’d he do? The then-22-year-old White House intern accused that Biden, in 2013, “put his hand on the back of my head and pressed his forehead to my forehead” and called her a “pretty girl.”

Biden, in 2019, tweeted of the accusations against him: “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Biden, “in other words, denied the accusations by simply glossing over them and painting them as the ‘social norms’ of the times,” Chumley noted. “Harris, however, believed the women.”

Chumley continued: “On Tara Reade, the woman who accused Biden of sexual assault, Harris — who was asked about the situation shortly after she dropped from the primary presidential race to become a whispered vice presidential pick for the Democratic Party — slyly, coyly, politically correctly, said only this: ‘[Reade] has a right to tell her story.’ ”

But of the other women: Harris “believe[d] them.”

Now Harris is “partnering up tight with a man whom she believes is a sexual harasser. A serial sexual harasser. A pervert, a pig. Perhaps even a rapist,” Chumley wrote.

“There are only a couple of conclusions that can be drawn here about Harris: Either she’s a hypocrite and has no principles. Or she’s a liar and has no principles,” Chumley continued. “Or Joe Biden is actually a saint who’s been oh-so-unfairly painted by all these women — and Harris, suddenly, sees the light of his halo.

“Smart money’s on the first.”

