‘What is a woman’? Democrats are still struggling to answer the question

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2022

Conservative commentator and bestselling author Matt Walsh has “traveled all over the world for the past year asking one simple question: What is a woman?”

“I’ve been asking everybody this, and almost nobody can answer it,” said Walsh, whose latest book, “What Is a Woman?: One Man’s Journey to Answer the Question of a Generation”, will be released in June.

What is a woman? The subject has been broached by congressional Republicans in high profile hearings involving newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. Neither answered the question.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn first put the question on America’s radar by asking Jackson for a definition during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s March 22 Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Jackson did not answer, saying “I’m not a biologist.”

On April 6, Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller asked Becerra point-blank, “What is a woman? Can you define the word?”

“Congresswoman, I’m looking at you, and I think you’re a woman. How much more do you want me to give you?” said Becerra at the hearing of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Miller shot back: “If you’re in charge of Health and Human Services, we want a specific definition of what a woman is.”

Becerra did not provide a definition.

“The dilemma for Democrats is that there may be no good answer for a party struggling to balance its appeal to middle-of-the-road voters while addressing the increasingly radical demands from the far left,” Valerie Richardson noted in an April 10 analysis for The Washington Times.

According to the LGBTQ movement, anyone who identifies as a woman is a woman, even if they have XY chromosomes and male genitalia. The movement demands they be treated as such by both society and the law.

“When we say women, that word always includes trans women,” said the Human Rights Campaign under the heading “5 Things to Know to Make Your Feminism Trans-Inclusive.” “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. A woman’s gender identity is her innermost concept of being female.”

The American Civil Liberties Union insists: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”

USA Today declared on March 24 that there is “no clear way to define what makes someone a woman.”

The Independent Women’s Voice disagrees. The organization on March 31 released the Women’s Bill of Rights, partnering with the conservative Concerned Women of America as well as the Women’s Liberation Front and Women’s Declaration International, both self-described radical-feminist groups.

The document defines “sex” as biological sex; “female” as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova;” “woman” and “girl” as “human females,” and “mother” as a “parent of the female sex.”

A “male” is defined as “an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female.”

After the Senate voted to confirm Jackson, Independent Women’s Law Center Director Jennifer Braceras said: “We need to pass the Women’s Bill of Rights to clarify for all judges the meaning of the word woman.”

Don’t expect Republicans to stop asking Democrats “what is a woman?”

“As Democrats get behind the push to fold transgender women into women’s sports, prisons, public facilities and categories, opponents want the party to define its terms before redefining society,” Richardson wrote.

“This didn’t used to be a trick question,” Rep. Miller told The Washington Times. “While there is so much in this world that we don’t know, for all of recorded history, people have known what a woman is. But Justice Jackson, Secretary Becerra, and others in the Biden administration are so pressured to be aligned with the radical left that they cannot acknowledge common sense.”

