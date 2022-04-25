‘Werk’ instead of work: Pelosi to appear on drag queen show

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2022

Priorities.

For 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that would be “werking” a drag queen show on television over working for the American people.

According to a Paramount+ announcement on Friday, Pelosi will appear in next month’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”.

The show premiers on May 20, and follows previous drag competition winners in a “tournament of champions,” The Hill reported. Pelosi appeared in a commercial for the show where she is seen asking “Can I get an amen?” which is one of the host’s iconic lines.

Pelosi was also on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2018.

“You’re an inspiration ― I hope you know ― because you really know your power,” Pelosi reportedly told the drag queens on the show. “It’s about taking pride. And that’s what you do ― take pride in yourselves.”

Pelosi also tweeted about her cameo on the show in 2018, writing: “All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens.”

In drag-speak, to “werk” is to put in the necessary effort and skills to impress and stun.

How about the “work” on halting runaway inflation, lowering gas prices, stopping the invasion at the U.S. southern border, and the myriad of other problems her party is primarily responsible for?

Not urgent for Pelosi and her cohorts in Congress and the White House.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership