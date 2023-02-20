‘We did not sell out’: Project Veritas board ousts founder and CEO James O’Keefe

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 20, 2023

James O’Keefe has been removed from his position at Project Veritas.

“I was stripped of all decision-making last week,” O’Keefe said in a video which was posted on Monday.

“Currently, I have no job at Project Veritas, I have no position here based upon what the board has done — so I’m announcing to you all that today, on Presidents’ Day, I’m packing up my personal belongings here,” O’Keefe said.

Earlier this month, Project Veritas’s board placed O’Keefe on paid leave after complaints from disgruntled employees about his management style.

The complaints came soon after O’Keefe’s last major expose which targeted one of the most powerful forces in modern American life. The series of videos examined Pfizer’s alleged desire to “mutate” the Covid virus for profit.

Sixteen Project Veritas staffers signed on to a memo saying that O’Keefe was “abusive” to staff, alleging everything from O’Keefe yelling at staff in public, taking a sandwich from a pregnant staffer when he was hungry, “berating” staff with at least one incident of him calling a staffer a “pussy,” and being “so fearful of leakers within his organization that he set up at least one ‘mole hunt’ complete with private investigators and a lie detector test.”

The Post Millennial’s Libby Emmonds noted: “Removing the man who founded the Project Veritas project, who made it what it is today, who has taken slings and arrows from colleagues in media, who has been literally raided by the FBI, whose motives have been disparaged and questioned, and whose life has been turned upside down due to his diligent work exposing finks, phonies and frauds, will not sit well with Veritas’ supporters.”

