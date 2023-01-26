‘Don’t tell anyone’: Pfizer exec sees big bucks ahead through ‘directed evolution’ of Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2023

A Pfizer executive claims in a new video released by Project Veritas that his company is exploring a way to “mutate” the Covid virus to preempt the development of future vaccines and create a seemingly endless “cash cow” for the Big Pharma giant.

In the video, Jordon Trishton Walker, who is Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations — mRNA Scientific Planner, said: “One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [Covid] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,”

Walker told the Project Veritas journalist: “From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [Covid mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

Pfizer’s scientists would create the mutated virus via “directed evolution,” Walker said, which is different from gain-of-function.

“You’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ,” he said.

Walker added: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker drew parallels between the current Pfizer project and what may have happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China: “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [Covid] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

Walker added that Covid “is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously.”

The Veritas journalist asked: “Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow.”

Walker said: “Yeah, it’d be perfect.”

(The Project Veritas video featuring Walker can be viewed here.)

