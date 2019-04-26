Washington state official bans use of airport to deport criminal illegal immigrants

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2019

The county executive in King County, Washington has signed an executive order which bans Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using the King County International Airport to deport illegal immigrants, including those convicted of crimes.

The ban on ICE’s use of the airport, also know as Boeing Field, was signed this week by county executive Dow Constantine.

“Here in King County, we are a welcoming community that respects the rights of all people,” Constantine said. “My executive order seeks to make sure all those who do business with King County uphold the same values.”

“Our goal is to ban flights of immigrant detainees from our publicly owned airport, and I hope members of Congress shine a light on this practice and how it is currently funded,” Constantine said.

Constantine’s order dictates that the county’s sanctuary city policy, which shields all illegal immigrants from deportation, is extended to the airport.

There are nearly 20 sanctuary jurisdictions in Washington state.

