Was vaccinating children a mistake? ‘Yes’, admits Denmark’s Health Authority

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2022

The director-general of Denmark’s Health Authority said that in retrospect injecting children with the Covid vaccine was a mistake.

Søren Brostrøm said while hosting “Go Evening Live” on TV 2: “In hindsight, we did not get much out of vaccinating the children. I want to look all parents of children who have vaccinated their child in the eye and say, ‘You did the right thing, and thank you for listening,’ ”

“But at the same time… and this is the important thing to maintain confidence… I will admit and say that we have become wiser and we would not do the same today. And we will not do that in the future either,” he added.

Christine Stabell Benn, clinical professor at the University of Southern Denmark, has long been critical of the vaccination of children. She told TV 2 that she had no doubt that the recommendation to give the Covid vaccine to the age group 12-15 was unnecessary.

“We had some vaccines with a very unknown side effect profile, and at the same time we had some children who had nothing to gain by being vaccinated,” Stabell Benn told TV 2.

As the National Board of Health itself has expressed that there were many uncertainties about whether it was the right decision, Stabell Benn said she believes that the board should have adjusted the strength of their campaign and urges the board to reconsider whether there was really a reason to “put so much pressure on the parents” to get the children vaccinated:

“In addition, children were made responsible for the health of their parents and grandparents. That, I think, is unreasonable,” Stabell Benn said. “I think there are a lot of parents left out there who say, ‘What was this all about?’ There are many parents who have really struggled to get their children dragged down to the vaccination center, but to what use?”

