Warning: Dominant media nexus has gone far beyond pushing a partisan narrative

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

This is NOT an article about media bias. This is about what the purveyors of that bias are attempting to do.

These people are out to hurt regular everyday Americans. To cause genuine pain and deprivation in their lives. But it’s worse than that.

Item: Washington Post reporter: NOT being in an extremist group doesn’t mean you aren’t still an extremist…

This point can’t be emphasized enough. The fixation on organized extremist groups obscures the fact that a large chunk of the country holds the same far-right views, minus formal membership. Some extremism analysts have called it a “mass radicalization.” https://t.co/wpHGvIKYuI — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) October 18, 2021

Hannah Allam was citing a particularly loathsome New York Times article published Oct. 16 that depicts a handful of average participants in the unrest on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 as representative of an entire class of violent white Americans that is out to destroy democracy in America.

Note: Washington Post and New York Times staffers enjoy referencing each other. That’s natural when you inhabit the same kennel on the ruling regime’s ranch. You’ll see it again later in this article.

Look out. That kind, friendly neighbor could very well be a domestic terrorist, according to the Washington Post and NYT. From the Times piece (bold added throughout this article):

Nearly a quarter of the more than 600 people arrested in connection with the riot have been charged with assaulting or impeding police officers. But only a handful of that subset have any ties to extremist provocateurs like the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. The most violent on Jan. 6, it seems, were the most ordinary — a slice of the Trump faithful.

They largely represent a group certain to have powerful sway in the nation’s tortured politics to come: whiter, slightly older and less likely than the general voting population to live in a city or be college-educated. Recent studies indicate that they come from places where people tend to fear the replacement of their ethnic and cultural dominance by immigrants, and adhere to the false belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

This description generally fits the seven men, now bound together by federal prosecutors as co-defendants in an indictment charging them with myriad felonies. To a man, they are described in superlatives by relatives and friends: perfect neighbor, devout churchgoer, attentive father, good guy.

One of the authors of this tripe, Alan Feuer, wrote in a similar vein back in April, citing a biased “political scientist” – he’s an expert! – that he read about in The Washington Post to buttress his claims that a mass movement of “ordinary” Americans is poised to break out in extremist violence in service to a far-right agenda:

When the political scientist Robert Pape began studying the issues that motivated the 380 or so people arrested in connection with the attack against the Capitol on Jan. 6, he expected to find that the rioters were driven to violence by the lingering effects of the 2008 Great Recession.

But instead he found something very different: Most of the people who took part in the assault came from places, his polling and demographic data showed, that were awash in fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people in American politics and culture….

In his study, Mr. Pape determined that only about 10 percent of those charged were members of established far-right organizations like the Oath Keepers militia or the nationalist extremist group the Proud Boys. But unlike other analysts who have made similar findings, Mr. Pape has argued that the remaining 90 percent of the “ordinary” rioters are part of a still congealing mass movement on the right that has shown itself willing to put “violence at its core.”

Think illegal immigration is a problem in America today? Congratulations. You are now a potential suicide bomber, New York Times and Washington Post-anointed expert Pape proclaims:

Recalling his early work with suicide bombers, Mr. Pape suggested that the country’s understanding of what happened on Jan. 6 was only starting to take shape, much like its understanding of international terrorism slowly grew after Sept. 11.

“We really still are at the beginning stages,” he said.

The sheer seething hatred for regular Americans is barely concealed on the pages of the once-respected Gray Lady. It has been flashed on other occasions as well.

A second of the three authors of the Times hit piece, Matthew Rosenberg, exhibited his profound contempt for middle America with this tweet about defamed Kentucky Catholic high school student Nicholas Sandmann on Jan. 20, 2019, when the progressive hysteria mob was still in full throat against the teen:

A thoughtful thread on the Covington Catholic students, and the school that shaped them. https://t.co/8Syoph3i27 — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 20, 2019

What shaped them, according to the cited thread? Whiteness.

Here is how Rosenberg breathlessly reported the unrest on Jan. 6:

As the country sifts through the shards of what happened in Washington on Wednesday, what comes into focus in the storming of the Capitol is a jumbled constellation of hard-core Trump supporters: a largely white crowd, many of them armed with bats, shields and chemical spray; some carried Confederate flags and wore costumes of fur and horns inspired by QAnon; they were mostly men but there were women, too.

Those who stormed the Capitol were just one slice of the thousands of Trump supporters who had descended on Washington to protest the certification of Joseph R. Biden’s victory in November over President Trump. Their breach came with a confused and frenzied energy, fueled by the words of Mr. Trump just minutes before and the fervor of the mob standing behind them.

The key point must be re-emphasized: Don’t focus on the political bias. Understand the atavistic hatred for ordinary Americans throbbing in plain view behind the political bias.

David A. Graham, writing in The Atlantic on Oct. 18, spells things out in crystalline clarity with a lame and stale Civil War reference:

The problem with these myths, the Lost Cause and the New Lost Cause, is that they emphasize the valor of the people involved while whitewashing what they were doing. The men who died in Pickett’s Charge might well have been brave, and they might well have been good fathers, brothers, and sons, but they died in service of a treasonous war to preserve the institution of slavery, and that is why their actions do not deserve celebration.

The January 6 insurrection was an attempt to subvert the Constitution and steal an election. Members of the crowd professed a desire to lynch the vice president and the speaker of the House, and they violently assaulted the seat of American government. They do not deserve celebration either.

Translation: Trespassers at the U.S. Capitol (if they were even that, as Capitol police are captured on film waving many of them into the building) are traitors who deserve death for their violent assault on democracy. Is any other interpretation of what this “journalist” writes possible?

Graham removes any lingering doubt with this statement in a July 14 article at the same publication:

Biden’s speech assumes a unified American people who support democratic norms, and it assumes that once they understand the threat posed to those norms, they’ll be willing and able to fend it off. That nation is a chimera. Many Americans support these attacks on democracy, and those who don’t face a system stacked against them.

In just these few highlighted paragraphs, Graham sets the table for every crime ever committed by a murderous Bolshevik in the name of The System. He “others” his opponents, bestowing upon them lesser value than that granted to obedient citizens of the regime. He equates them to an armed and martially organized internal enemy of the “people” via a grotesquely distorted summation of history. And he cements his indictment by declaring their current actions to be as equally violent and traitorous as those committed by that former enemy that had to be killed en masse in order to save the imperiled system.

The establishment media complex is not merely seeking to see its agenda prevail in U.S. politics and society. It truly desires the physical eradication of those who in their feverish minds represent the old America that must be wiped from the face of the Earth.

