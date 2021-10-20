Video, which Biden’s DOJ tried to block, shows Capitol Police waving in hundreds on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2021

Some Capitol Police officers did not attempt to stop protesters from entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and at one point even held a door open and waved them in, a newly released video shows.

The video was released to the public over the objection of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

The video was first posted on Oct. 18 on Twitter by BuzzFeed reporter Zoe Tillman.

Tillman does not note in her report “that the Capitol Police officers appear entirely complicit in allowing the protesters unfettered access into the Capitol building,” Becker News noted in an Oct. 18 report on the video.

Sidney Powell wrote in a Telegram post: “All the January 6 political prisoners should be freed NOW!!!”

Reporting for American Greatness on Oct. 18, Julie Kelly wrote: “At the start of the video, one officer held open the interior door that accesses the Capitol Rotunda, a space between the House and Senate wings. Five or six unidentified men exited the door and spoke to the officer before leaving. Those men held open the exterior double-doors, where protesters began filing into the building.”

Capitol Police officers “stood in the small hallway between the exterior and interior doors for the next few minutes; dozens of people entered as police did not attempt to stop them. At one point, several officers can be seen talking with a crowd of people attempting to come inside. One officer then pulled aside another officer speaking with the protesters — this appeared to be shortly after Ashli Babbitt was shot by Officer Michael Byrd outside the Speaker’s lobby — and the officers retreated. Protesters followed the officers inside.”

The newly released footage, Kelly noted, is “a slice of the 14,000 hours of surveillance video that the Justice Department and Capitol Police want kept under strict protective orders.” The video “clearly contradicts many of the government’s allegations about what happened on January 6. Hundreds of January 6 defendants have been charged with trespassing or ‘parading’ in the Capitol when this video clearly proves law enforcement held open doors and did not stop protesters from coming inside.”

Tillman claims in her report that “the videos don’t have sound, but they show tense verbal exchanges as the officers make several attempts to stop the mob from getting inside.”

Becker News notes that the video shows “police officers did not try to significantly block or obstruct the protesters’ path. In fact, you can see an officer waving the protesters along at about the 1:00 mark in the video. The surveillance videos show an orderly procession into the Capitol building, no violence to speak of, and people strolling around calmly within the building.”

The newly released video and others that were previously released cast further doubt on the Big Media/Big Tech/Democrat nexus narrative that the unarmed protesters entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 constituted a violent “insurrection.”

