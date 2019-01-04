Wall? Fence? Coulter says America needs ‘exactly what Israel has’

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2019

A barrier modeled after the structure used by Israel would be acceptable on the U.S.-Mexico border, columnist Ann Coulter said.

“I would like exactly what Israel has. I wish Israel would build it. … Israel is a country that has to be concerned about security, and a country with some self-respect, and what they’ve done – it’s just stunning – this year they started on an underwater wall which will be part-wall and part-fence.” Coulter said on Jan. 3 on SiriusXM’S Breitbart News Tonight.

Coulter said that Israel’s border barrier with Egypt is “99 point-something effective. It’s about 16 feet high, hundreds of miles long, but 99 percent effective wasn’t good enough for Israel. This is the attitude our country should be taking if you care about your country. So in certain parts along the wall they added ten feet, all with razor wire at the top. The number of illegal immigrants from Africa has fallen to zero. Zero point zero. It is now 100 percent effective.”

Most of Israel’s barrier is a sophisticated multi-layered fence system, much of which includes intrusion detection equipment, an anti-vehicle ditch and patrol roads.

Wall construction is more common in cities such as Jerusalem and in areas where people have been killed by snipers such as the Trans-Israel Highway.

Coulter continued: “The reason you turn to Israel is they’re an ally. They have major security concerns. They take their security and the safety of their people seriously. They’ve been working on various walls since I think around 2002. They have loads of experience.”

Coulter added: “We often turn to Israel for tips on how to deal with terrorism, [and] how to do airport security. In fact, that’s one thing we ought to be able to get out of Kushner. How about he call up Netanyahu? As a gesture of friendship to America, let Netanyahu give a speech talking about the great success of their wall and how it’s kept their country safe and secure. Just a little tip to America, like, ‘Look what we’ve done.’ ”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said as the new Congress convened on Jan. 3 that “A wall is an immorality between countries. It’s an old way of thinking. It isn’t cost effective. We’re not doing a wall.”

In a surprise visit to the White House press briefing room on Jan. 3, Trump said “We need protection in our country. The people of our country want it. I have never had so much support as I have in the last week over my stance for border security, for border control and for, frankly, the wall or the barrier.”

