Voice of skepticism: Limbaugh troubled by reliance on ‘experts’, models

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2020

“Because the coronavirus is out there, got everybody paranoid, governments are eager, almost, to chalk up as many deaths to coronavirus as they can because then it furthers the policies they have put in place by virtue of their models,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

During his March 30 broadcast, Limbaugh said: “Well, you know, I would have to speculate on Drs. Fauci and Birx. I know they’re data slaves. They live and breathe and die by it and I know that they’re into their models and all that, and I know that by trade they have to being doomsayers. At the end of the day they have to be doomsayers. They have to warn of the worst. Whether they enjoy that or not, I don’t know.”

Limbaugh continued: “I have a building and an ongoing problem with, we call it the deep state, but whatever it is, this layer of experts in everything, be it intelligence, foreign policy, health, whatever. We didn’t elect any of these people. And we’re told they’re experts and that we must abide and we have no choice.

“And I’ve just seen too much in the past three years of this large group of people trying to undermine Donald Trump in the 2016 election. I’m sorry. I cannot put it out of my mind. I’m not accusing anybody of anything here. I’m just saying it would be silly to not factor this in. You can’t deny intelligence guided by experience. We have seen how this deep state operates.

“By the same token, Donald Trump, President Trump seems to have profound respect for both these people, so that’s fine. I just can’t erase what I’ve seen from the so-called deep state and the attempt to undermine the entire election of 2016. And I know that we elected Donald Trump to fix stuff like this. We didn’t elect these people that we don’t know who weren’t on a ballot, who have not campaigned to us and who about whom we don’t know much, other than their stated and proclaimed level of expertise in their field of expertise, in this case infectious diseases and overall American health.”

During the March 29 coronavirus briefing at the White House, a reporter said, “Dr. Fauci, can you just share with us your understanding of how bad it will be? Can you just tell us how bad it will be so the American people will be prepared for it?”

Fauci responded: “A model is as good as the assumptions that you put into the model. And very often, many of these assumptions are based on a complexity of issues that aren’t necessarily the same. So when you give a model, you have the worst extreme, you have the best extreme. Often the worst extreme means that you don’t do anything.

“You just, as we say, let it rip and let it go. If you go to the low end, that means you actually mitigated really to the utmost. So what I like to do as a scientist, a physician, a public health official, is to not ignore models but say, ‘Look at the data as it’s evolving,’ and you do everything you possibly can to mitigate that, instead of getting overly anxious about the extremes of the model.”

Limbaugh said of Facui’s comments: “Well, but that’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re ‘getting overly anxious about the extremes of the model,’ and we’re doing it on purpose. Dr. Fauci’s on TV saying, ‘I can see a hundred thousand deaths. I can see every city having it. I can see every city affected. I can see 200,000 deaths.’

“And we had the number 2.2 million deaths mentioned yesterday in the briefing. That’s if we did nothing, but that number’s out the window because we’ve done a lot. We do social distance. We’ve shut down everything! That 2.2 million figure was if we did nothing; so why is it even being used? Well, it’s being used so that we can show great success at the end of this. ‘It could have been bad, but look what our work did!’

“But I have an anti-bias when it comes to models because of how they have been used politically to advance agendas, and they are supposedly unassailable because they are said to be science. Science has been corrupted by the American political system. Everything has been as a means of advancing the left-wing agenda.”

