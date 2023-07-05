Vivek Ramaswamy hits double digits in GOP poll, closes in on DeSantis

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 5, 2023

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy hit 10 percent in the latest Republican primary poll, putting him in third place and closing the gap on second place Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the latest survey found.

The poll, by Echelon Insights, finds former President Donald Trump dominating at 49 percent support.

DeSantis falls 33 points behind with 16 percent support. Ramaswamy comes in a close third place at 10 percent, making him the only other GOP candidate to break into double-digit territory.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tie with five percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is at four percent, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two percent and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, both of whom garner one percent support.

It appears Ramaswamy comes in third place in battleground states as well. Trump leads in battleground states with a majority of support, 56 percent, followed by DeSantis with 22 percent support and Ramaswamy with seven percent.

In a head-to-head battle, Trump defeats DeSantis by 28 points, 60 to 32 percent, the poll found.

Ramaswamy, who has seen a significant increase in terms of name recognition and favorability in Morning Consult’s weekly survey, has made waves after calling on fellow presidential candidates to join him in committing to pardon Trump on their first day in office.

“I challenge every U.S. Presidential candidate to join me in standing for TRUTH. Commit to pardon Donald Trump for these federal charges on Day 1, or explain why you won’t,” Ramaswamy wrote in a social media post on June 13.

