Are you in possession of a matching pair of $1 bills that are worth thousands?

In 2014, a printing error by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing resulted in millions of $1 bills with duplicate serial numbers entering into circulation, according to to a CNBC report, citing paper money grading service PMG.

On their own, they are worth exactly $1. And they are still usable.

If you happen to have a matching pair, however, you could be in the money.

A pair of $1 bills with duplicated serial numbers sold for $2,340 at an auction held by Stack’s Bowers in March. Another pair sold for $7,200 at a Stack’s Bowers auction in 2021.

CNBC’s report tracked down WealthyNickel.com to describe exactly what to look for on the dollar bills.

First, locate the Series date, which is found near the picture of George Washington. It must read “Series 2013.”

Then, make sure the bill has a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number.

Finally, check that the serial number ends with a star and falls between B00000001* to B00250000* or B03200001* to B09600000*.

There are a little more than six million of these misprinted $1 bills in circulation, according to WealthyNickel.com. There are more than 14 billion $1 bills circulating as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to the Federal Reserve’s latest available data.

You can also find a match by checking Project 2013B, which maintains a database of the unique banknotes.

The project reported making its 16th match of 2024 in April and says more than 100 pairs have been matched already.

