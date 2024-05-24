Documents: FBI has long known about Biden-China connections

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The FBI knew well before the revelations in the “laptop from hell” that Hunter Biden was selling China access to his father Joe Biden, newly released documents show.

According to the documents made public by the House Oversight Committee in the impeachment investigation of Joe Biden, the feds secretly knew for years that Joe Biden met with his son’s Chinese partners during an official visit in 2013, Just the News reported on Thursday.

“They got to meet Dad. All very good. Talk later,” Hunter Biden wrote in a December 2013 email confirming how he connected his Chinese associates with his father in a Beijing hotel after the then-vice president had met with Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.

Hunter Biden also bragged in his emails that his father was so taken with Xi that “I think they are in love with each other,” the emails showed.

“They all most kissed on departure,” Hunter Biden wrote in one of the emails seized by federal agents.

“The only reason Joe Biden wanted to kiss President Xi was because state-affiliated companies were about to line his family’s pockets with foreign wires and lucrative business opportunities,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

The documents were among 3.3 million pages of emails, bank records, and corporate memos that FBI, IRS, and Securities and Exchange Commission agents collected in 2015 and 2016 with subpoenas during a criminal investigation into a fraudulent bond scheme involving a Native-American tribe.

Hunter Biden wasn’t charged in that case, though several of his business partners were.

“I was always suspicious that the FBI, the Department of Justice had walled Hunter Biden off of that Indian fraud prosecution to protect him and protect Joe Biden,” Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told Just the News. “I think that was maybe the first sign of corruption way back in 2013.”

Johnson, who launched one of the earliest investigations of the Biden family’s business dealings, said the new evidence was shocking for another reason: it divulges how much government agencies knew about the Biden family’s various foreign business exploits long before they became a controversy during the 2020 presidential election.

“The FBI apparently had some, at least reasonably incriminating or suspicious evidence against Hunter, and they buried it, and they’ve kept it buried until it just was revealed right now,” Johnson added.

Abbe Lowell, lawyer for Hunter Biden, did not respond to requests for comment.

Your Choice