Trump wades into Libertarian convention with solid message, challenge

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2024



Facing competing choruses of boos and “we want Trump,” former President Donald Trump extended his “hand in friendship” at the Libertarian Party Convention on Saturday and pulled no punches.

“Nominate me or at least vote for me,” he asked the crowd at the Washington Hilton.

Trump slammed Marxism as an “evil doctrine” from the “ashes of hell” adding that having it in government was intolerable and teaching it in schools was “child abuse.”

“We need your help. We need your support.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “Trump has formally requested the libertarians join forces with MAGA for the defeat of communist Marxism. Libertarians booed the only president in modern history who started no new wars.”

Trump said he would be committed to putting a Libertarian in his cabinet and Libertarians in senior posts if the party backed him as its nominee.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun,” Trump said at the top of his speech, adding he “sure as hell” is a libertarian now after being indicted by the federal government.

To detractors in the crowd, Trump noted the Libertarian presidential candidate usually pulls in about 3 percent of the vote and that he wants that 3 percent this year to help seal Joe Biden’s defeat.

“The Libertarian Party can make a big difference,” he said. “United we will be unstoppable.” Should the party endorse him as Libertarian Deroy Murdock advocated? Trump asked to a chorus of boos? “Only if you want to win. Only if you want to win. Maybe you don’t want to win.”

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received 1.2% of the national vote in 2020.

Trump took to social media to issue a mission statement for his campaign:

“2024 is our final battle. With your help, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers from our government, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country, we will Drain the Swamp, and we will rescue our country from these tyrants and villains once and for all. The Great Liberation of America Begins on November 5th, 2024—And the Forgotten Man and Woman Will Be Forgotten No Longer!”

I encourage everyone to watch President Trump’s full speech to the Libertarian Convention. This is what real leadership, real conviction, real dedication look like. A leader willing to show up anywhere, anyplace, anytime, to make his case for saving America. With grace and grit. https://t.co/h2bfcsPzYv — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 26, 2024

