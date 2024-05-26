Democrats in a lather over Alito’s penchant for flying a flag favored by George Washington

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



According to AmericanFLags.com, the Appeal to Heaven “flag transcends its historical origins, resonating as a symbol of resilience, justice, and the unyielding pursuit of liberty.”

President George Washington favored flying the Appeal to Heaven flag.

So does current Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Democrats and their legacy media backers are infuriated.

Referring to it as a “provocative flag,” The New York Times noted that the so-called Pine Tree Flag “dates back to the Revolutionary War, but largely fell into obscurity until recent years and is now a symbol of support for former President Donald J. Trump, for a religious strand of the ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign and for a push to remake American government in Christian terms.”

Other leftist outlets pointed out that some of the J6 protesters carried the Appeal to Heaven flag.

That bastion of journalistic integrity Rolling Stone referred to it as a “Christian Nationalist Battle Flag.”

Wikipedia noted that the flag “also hangs outside the office of Speaker Mike Johnson’s office in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Johnson said he has used the flag for as long as he can remember because of its use by Washington, and did not know it was associated with the ‘Stop the Steal’ campaign.”

The editors at National Review summed it up pretty succinctly:

National Review’s Dan McLaughlin pointed out the Appeal to Heaven flag is the same flag that was commissioned by George Washington and designed by his secretary in 1775, to reference a riot in New Hampshire protesting British tree regulations. It became an emblem during the Revolutionary War, and the flag (absent the slogan) remains the official maritime flag of Massachusetts to this day. Because a couple of J6 protester carried the flag, its 245-year-plus history before that event no longer matters.

The National Review editors had an idea at what the Democrats’ angle on the flag story really is:

“By the end of next month, the Court is expected to rule on cases related to the January 6 riot as well as Donald Trump’s claim of immunity, and if Democrats and the media don’t like the decisions, they want to be able to argue that the justices were compromised. Ultimately, convincing the public that the Court is hopelessly corrupt is a way to set the stage to pack the Court with radical left-wing justices. The last thing the proponents of this story want is an impartial, honest judiciary committed to the rule of law.”

