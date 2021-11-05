Visit to ‘Patriot Wing’ in DC jail-hell: ‘Every night at 9 pm, J6 defendants sing the National Anthem’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2021

Jan. 6 political prisoners feel “forgotten and hopeless,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday after she was finally granted access to check on the well-being of the detainees.

“It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp,” Greene said. The detainees are “being put through re-education,” which most are rejecting, the Georgia Republican added.

“I was greeted by men with overwhelming cheers who rushed out to meet me with tears streaming down their faces.

“They have felt forgotten & hopeless.

“It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men whose eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them.

“They are suffering greatly.

“Virtually no medical care, very poor food quality, and being put through re-education which most of them are rejecting.

After being denied access for months, Greene was granted access to Jan. 6 prisoners at the D.C. Jail on Thursday night.

Greene noted in a Thursday post to Telegram:

“I just left the Patriot Wing of the the DC jail where I visited with pretrial J6 defendants in person.

“I asked questions and heard their stories.

“We must do everything we can to remain a Free America where justice is colorblind, doesn’t see political lines, and truth prevails.

“Every night at 9PM, J6 defendants sing the National Anthem at the DC Jail.

“And we were there tonight.

In a Friday post, Greene said:

Last night we toured the DC jail.

My staff and I are writing a full report this morning on our 3+ hour long tour.

Being alone surely is hell.

At what seemed the end of our tour as we were being led toward the exit, we had not seen the J6 defendants yet.

I asked to see them & was told it was not part of my tour.

I demanded to see them and would have gone scorched earth if I was not allowed and was making it known.

Phone calls were made & permission was given.

We then were taken to another section of the jail and entered the Patriot Wing.

Our detailed report will outline everything we saw in every area of the jail we were allowed to see, on behalf of all inmates.

I am committed to ending this political war and seeing that our justice system is never used against Americans as a political weapon ever again.

I am also beginning a plan for real prison reform.

Our nation is broken and our people are divided.”It’s time to fix it.”

For months, Greene and other conservatives were denied access to the jail to check on the well-being of the detainees.

The inmate complaints of conditions led the U.S. Marshals Service to move about 400 prisoners out of another facility but not the Jan. 6 prisoners, the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard noted.

In an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room, Greene said the detainees are denied haircuts and Catholic prisoners are denied Communion. The guards tell the prisoners they must get the Covid vaccine first, Greene said.

Greene also told Bannon that the prisoners believe the staff is putting chemicals and even pubic hair in their food.

This week, federal Judge Royce Lamberth ordered one inmate released from the D.C. jail after “deplorable” conditions were described to him.

The detainee, Chris Worrell, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma while incarcerated and has been denied his cancer treatments for months, Gateway Pundit reported, adding that Worrell will immediately be transferred to another facility outside of D.C., where they will release him into home detention “as soon as possible” so he can receive much-needed chemotherapy for his worsening illness.

In his decision, Judge Lamberth said the conditions at the D.C. Jail were so terrible that they were “beyond belief” and added that the “court has zero confidence” Worrell would receive proper treatment.

