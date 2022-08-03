Vin Scully on socialism: Everybody gets ‘something free’ and then ‘there’s no food to eat’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2022

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away on Tuesday at age 94.

Following news of Scully’s passing, social media users flocked to a viral clip from a 2016 Dodgers game vs the Milwaukee Brewers in which the commentator slammed socialism.

In the short clip, Scully zeroed in on the failures of the socio-economic system in Venezuela.

“Socialism failing to work as it always does,” Scully commented. “This time in Venezuela. You talk about giving everybody something free and all of a sudden there’s no food to eat.”

Scully continued: “And who do you think is the richest person in Venezuela? The daughter of Hugo Chavez. Hello.”

In 2017, Scully said in response to NFL players kneeling for the national anthem that he would never watch another NFL game.

“I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed. I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it’s not that I’m some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year. Didn’t go anywhere. Didn’t do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game.”

Scully’s legendary career in sports broadcasting included calling the game when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, and pitcher Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965. He was the Dodgers’ main broadcaster from 1950 until his retirement in 2016, at the age of 88.

