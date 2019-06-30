Video shows well-dressed immigrants crossing Rio Grande with luggage

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2019

Video footage from the Del Rio Sector in Texas shows migrants, some in designer clothes, toting luggage and backpacks with their children in tow pouring across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“#USBP Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 2 large groups of over 100 in 2 days,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) of South Texas wrote in a video post on Twitter. “Total of 3 large groups this fiscal year.”

Border Patrol agents came across the first of the two most recent groups on June 22, when 105 crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States.

That group consisted of 82 Haitians, with the rest from South America and Africa.

On June 24, CBP said a group of 205 waded across the Rio Grande, undoubtedly inspired by the success of the first group. The second wave included 122 Haitians, with dozens of others from Africa and South America.

“Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended people from over 45 countries around the world,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul Ortiz said. “Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolved.”

Del Rio Sector agents reported they apprehended 164 percent more unaccompanied children, 1,034 percent more family units, and 70 percent more single adults through May than they did last year.

It’s the same situation across the entire southwest border, with every single sector witnessing staggering increases compared to 2018, CBP data shows.

Through May of fiscal year 2019, agents apprehended 56,278 children (74 percent more than 2018), 332,981 family units (463 percent more), and 204,248 single adults (27 percent more).

Border Patrol agents on the southwest border apprehended 132,887 illegal immigrants in May alone, while the running total for fiscal year 2019 stands at 787,161 through May.

Most are claiming asylum, a legal loophole that leaves Border Patrol agents with few options but to process their claims and release them into the U.S. while they await adjudication, which takes years.

