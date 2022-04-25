VAERS: Over 1.2 million adverse events reported; more than 27,000 vax deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, April 25, 2022

The most recent data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) show a total of 1,237,647 reports of adverse events from Covid vaccines between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 15, 2022.

The data included a total of 27,349 reports of deaths — an increase of 373 over the previous week — and 222,836 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,971 compared with the previous week, The Defender reported on April 22.

Excluding reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers, 807,242 adverse events, including 12,566 deaths and 80,170 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 15, 2022.

Of the 12,566 U.S. deaths reported as of April 15, 16% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 21% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 59% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated, according to the VAERS data.

“Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events,” The Defender’s Megan Redshaw noted.

The latest VAERS data includes:

For 12- to 17-year-olds

• 31,113 adverse events, including 1,796 rated as serious and 43 reported deaths.

• 65 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 651 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, with 639 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 166 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

For all age groups combined

• 20% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

• 54% of those who died were male, 41% were female and the remaining death reports did not include the gender of the deceased.

• The average age of death was 73.

• As of April 15, 5,429 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID vaccines, including 1,701 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.

• Of the 3,633 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 52% were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 40% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.

• 861 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 30% to Moderna and 28% to J&J.

• 2,355 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.

• 1,672 reports of myocardial infarction.

• 13,733 reports of blood-clotting disorders in the U.S. Of those, 6,166 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 4,914 reports to Moderna and 2,653 reports to J&J.

• 4,131 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 2,532 cases attributed to Pfizer, 1,408 cases to Moderna and 181 cases to J&J’s COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, a survey published in the April issue of Vaccine shows that 1 in 10 primary care physicians don’t agree that the Covid vaccines are safe, and 9.3% don’t believe the vaccines are effective.

Researchers at the Texas A&M School of Public Health asked 625 primary care physicians whether they strongly agreed, somewhat agreed, neither agreed nor disagreed, somewhat disagreed or strongly disagreed with the following three statements: The Covid vaccines are safe; the Covid vaccines are effective; the Covid vaccines are important.

The results showed that 10.1% did not agree the vaccines were safe, 9.3% did not agree the vaccines were effective and 8.3% did not agree the vaccines were important. Approximately 5.2% of physicians remained unvaccinated at the end of the survey, which was conducted between May 14 and May 25, 2021.

The Defender cited Dr. Madhava Setty as saying that, given what has transpired over the past 11 months with vaccine injuries, waning effectiveness and the FDA’s efforts to withhold Pfizer data, the number of physicians who believe Covid shots aren’t safe is likely higher.

