Vaccinated New Jersey 13-year-old dies of cardiac arrest

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2022

A double-vaxxed 13-year-old New Jersey boy died on Jan. 4 of what his family said was unexplained sudden cardiac arrest.

Jack O’Drain was a thin, healthy middle school student who, according to a social media post by his father Trent, suffered an “unexplainable” cardiac arrest on New Year’s Eve while playing with his friends. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia before being put on life support and passed away on Jan. 4.

On June 6 last year, Jack’s mother Jennifer O’Drain posted a photo on her Facebook page after Jack had received his second dose of the Covid vaccine.

The CDC admits, “Cases of myocarditis reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) external icon have occurred: After mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), especially in male adolescents and young adults. More often after the second dose.”

The regime of New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has relentlessly pushed the Covid shots on children, including the airing of a shocking ad over the holidays that featured a child saying that all he wanted for Christmas was the “COVID vaccine.”

The Covid World noted: “As to the question of why Jack was vaccinated at the age of 13, despite being in an age category that is at very low risk of Covid, the New Jersey Department of Health encourages ‘everyone 5 years or older to get the jab as soon as possible.’ ”

The New Jersey Department of Health wrote: “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing you from getting sick. They are one of the most important tools to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to what you love.”

According to an October 2021 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, “Males between 16 and 29 years of age have an increased risk of developing heart problems after receiving a second dose of coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna.”

One such heart problem that has been directly attributed to the experimental jabs is myocarditis, or the inflammation of the heart.

According to Jack O’Drain’s obituary: “Jack will always be remembered for his big heart, love of learning and loyalty to family and friends. He was extremely bright; he attended Voorhees Middle School and was a part of the Science Olympiad Organization. Jack enjoyed playing the saxophone and practiced at the NJ School of Music in Medford. He loved the outdoors; hiking, camping and fishing were some of his favorite activities. Jack loved game nights playing monopoly, rummy 500 or watching a good movie but most of all it was the time he spent with his family and friends that he treasured the most.”

