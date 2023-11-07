Unreported: Naked selfies by Judge Art Engoron; Fulton County sheriff’s gay porn side hustle

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2023

The American public has become accustomed to seeing Democrat officials unclothed and behaving in unseemly ways but usually with no consequences. In the age of Hunter Biden, however, the corporate media is setting limits.

Take the case of Judge Arthur Engoron who appears to be rewriting the definition of “gag order.” And in his heart of hearts, he is still in high school.

Photos showing a lot of the 74-year-old jurist’s skin that have appeared in a high school alumni newsletter regularly published by Engoron himself have raised eyebrows and sparked fresh criticism by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Engoron is the judge in Trump’s New York fraud trial.

Archived newsletters from the Wheatley School Alumni Association show photos of what is presumed to be Engoron’s torso dated 2020 and 2021. Engoron, an enthusiastic member of the Class of 1967 at the high school in Old Westbury, New York updates the blog multiple times a month.

One newsletter captioned the photos as “before and after,” while the other included a selfie from October 2020 captioned “bonus torso photo.”

The newsletter includes what appears to be a photo of Engoron with the closing line: “Please send me your autobiography before someone else sends me your obituary.”

The Marco Polo research group wrote in a post on X: “The judge who is harassing DJT in NYC takes naked selfies in the mirror at the gym & then posts them to the high school alumni newsletter he maintains. Engoron included a ‘BonusTorsoPhoto’ but luckily spared his readers the bottom half,” the group said on Monday.

Conservative commentator Collin Rugg tweeted: “The judge presiding over Trump’s NYC trial appears to have a peculiar hobby of posting half-naked photos of himself on a high school alumni newsletter he controls.”

Ahead of his testimony on Monday, Trump slammed Engoron on Truth Social, calling him “a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge.”

On the stand, Trump criticized the judge for an earlier ruling that found the former president liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud, saying, “He called me a fraud and he didn’t know anything about me. The fraud is on the court, not on me.”

BREAKING: The judge presiding over Trump’s NYC trial appears to have a peculiar hobby of posting half-naked photos of himself on a high school alumni newsletter he controls as reported on by @MarcoPolo501c3. The 74-year-old judge Arthur Engoron appeared to even post a… pic.twitter.com/JW2ArmxzzN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, who demanded that Trump pose for a mugshot after his indictment in Georgia, was featured in an episode of “The Closet”, which is a “series about black men with ‘hidden sexual lives,’ ” the Marco Polo group tweeted. In the episode entitled “Groomsmen” Labat is told to “get [his] fine ass under” a fellow actor. The post, which is being blocked said in part:

If you think Arthur Engoron in NYC is a disgrace, we’d like to remind you that @PatrickLabat, the Sheriff responsible for the mugshots for the sham indictment in Fulton County, GA, starred in a gay soft core porn video. Indeed, @PatrickLabat moonlighted as Eugene Henderson in the first episode of The Closet entitled “Groomsmen.”

