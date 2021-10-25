Unreported: How the Amish ignored the government and defeated Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2021

The Amish community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania was likely the first to achieve herd immunity from Covid-19. By mid-May of 2020, life for the Lancaster County Amish had returned to what it was before the pandemic.

In a story that Big Media ignored, independent investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson found the Amish took “a whole different approach” when the coronavirus broke out.

Community member Calvin Lapp told Attkisson: “There’s three things the Amish don’t like. And that’s government — they won’t get involved in the government, they don’t like the public education system — they won’t send their children to education, and they also don’t like the health system. They rip us off. Those are three things that we feel like we’re fighting against all the time. Well, those three things are all part of what Covid is.”

Attkisson noted that there is no evidence of any more Covid deaths among the Amish than in places that enacted strict lockdowns. “Some claim there were fewer,” she noted.

Lancaster County’s Amish didn’t wear masks, didn’t stay at home, and, in a revelation that Big Media/Big Tech would not touch, did not get the vaccine.

Steve Nolt, a scholar on Amish and Mennonite culture, said, although there is no data on vaccines in the community, “I think it’s pretty clear that in percentage terms, relatively few did.”

Lapp noted: “Oh, we’re glad all the English people got their Covid vaccines. That’s great. Because now we don’t have to wear a mask, we can do what we want. So good for you. Thank you. We appreciate it. Us? No, we’re not getting vaccines. Of course not. We all got the Covid, so why would you get a vaccine?”

After a brief shutdown last year, “the Amish chose a unique path that led to Covid-19 tearing through at warp speed,” Attkisson noted.

It began with an important religious holiday in May.

Lapp said: “When they take communion, they dump their wine into a cup and they take turns to drink out of that cup. So, you go the whole way down the line, and everybody drinks out of that cup, if one person has coronavirus, the rest of church is going to get coronavirus. The first time they went back to church, everybody got coronavirus.”

Lapp said the Lancaster County Amish weren’t denying coronavirus but were facing it head on.

Nolt told Attkisson that few of the Amish in the Pennsylvania county went to the hospital, even if they were very sick with Covid.

“I know of some cases in which Amish people refused to go to the hospital, even when they were very sick because if they went there, they wouldn’t be able to have visitors. And it was more important to be sick, even very sick at home and have the ability to have some people around you than to go to the hospital and be isolated,” Nolt said.

