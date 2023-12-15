University of Washington awards women’s volleyball scholarship to biological male

by WorldTribune Staff, December 15, 2023

In what is believed to be a first, an NCAA Division I women’s volleyball program has awarded a scholarship to a biological male.

Tate Drageset, a 17-year-old transgender “girl,” will be awarded one of the University of Washington women’s volleyball team’s 12 scholarships, according to a Dec. 13 report by Reduxx.

Drageset, who reportedly began “transitioning” at the age of 12, has been on several girls’ volleyball teams that made it to state championships. This year, he was named the MVP at the Girls Junior National Championships. Drageset also won the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division 5 Player of the Year for 2022-23.

Reduxx reported that Drageset’s volleyball performance far outpaces his female opponents and teammates.

“When compared to same-height (6-0) female athletes within his volleyball club, Drageset’s standing reach, vertical jump, and other key physical metrics are all more favorable,” Reduxx noted.

Reduxx also pointed out that male volleyball rules set the net at seven inches higher than that for girls’ volleyball. That is because male volleyball players are, on average, six inches taller than girls and far more powerful on spikes and serves.

None of his teams, schools, or volleyball associations have revealed that Drageset is a male playing as a transgender girl.

Parents of girls that Drageset has dominated on the court have talked about the situation for years, with many furious that the taller, more powerful Drageset has been facing down and taking opportunities from natural-born girls for years, the Reduxx report said.

“Everyone is scared of how their child will be treated if they speak up. It’s already so competitive to get on a good club team,” one parent told Reduxx. “The stealing of positions and opportunities has been infuriating and so sad when you see how it affects the girls. There is no concern for their mental health or safety after being replaced.”

Male takes women’s volleyball scholarship at @UW … a soon-to-be Big 10 school Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud?@UWVolleyball should rescind the scholarship if they really care about women. He can play with the men. pic.twitter.com/Dj7VcDWlW4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 13, 2023

