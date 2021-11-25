Unifier? Biden fans the flames as Ahmaud Arbery’s father declares ‘all lives matter’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2021

This is Joe Biden the unifier.

Biden, who had characterized Kyle Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist,” said after the Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict: “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.”

On Wednesday, after a Georgia jury found Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and Brunswick neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Biden said the verdict was “not enough.”

This was after Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, told the nation that “all lives matter.”

Biden said: “Ahmaud Arbery’s killing – witnessed by the world on video – is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country. Mr. Arbery should be here today, celebrating the holidays with his mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, and his father, Marcus Arbery. Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community, but the verdict ensures that those who committed this horrible crime will be punished.”

Biden continued: “While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin. My administration will continue to do the hard work to ensure that equal justice under law is not just a phrase emblazoned in stone above the Supreme Court, but a reality for all Americans.”

Contrast the non-unifier with what Marcus Arbery said while speaking on the steps of the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon — that his son’s murder should not happen to anyone, be they black or white.

“For real, all lives matter,” Marcus Arbery said. “Not just black children, we don’t want to see nobody go through this.”

He went on to say: “I don’t want to see no daddy to watch his kid get shot down like that. It’s all our problem. So let’s keep fighting. Let’s keep doing it and making this a better place for all human beings. All human beings. Love everybody! All human beings need to be treated equally. Today is a good day.”

The family of Ahmaud Arbery “has steered clear of divisive politics throughout the aftermath of his murder,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollack noted. The Arbery family previously met with President Trump and even granted interviews with Breitbart and Fox News.

“Though the trial became racially and politically charged, it was not so initially; the Arbery family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, spoke frequently with Breitbart News and acknowledged that then-President Donald Trump had been helpful in the case,” noted Pollack.

In June of last year, Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, publicly appreciated the compassion and concern Trump showed her family and to other families in similar circumstances.

“I was very, very emotional throughout the whole conference,” she told Fox News after Trump signed his executive order on police reform. “[Trump] was very compassionate. He showed major concern for all families. Not just one family, but for all families. I can say that President Trump was very receiving. He listened and he addressed each and every family accordingly.”

Trump later tweeted of Arbery’s mother: “A GREAT woman. Her son is looking down from heaven & is very proud of his wonderful & loving mom!!!”

Who’s the unifier?

