Undaunted Trump on fire in South Dakota, Iowa

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2023

Seemingly energized by multiple indictments and the prospect of centuries in prison, former President Donald Trump over the weekend was cheered as he flipped burgers and tossed footballs at a tailgate party before heading to the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Saturday. On Friday, Trump was in South Dakota to pick up the 2024 presidential endorsement of Gov. Kristi Noem.

Alluding to Democrat scandals and legacy media’s attempts to downplay the magnitude of his following, Trump said that politics had cost him billions of dollars, but said that Joe Biden “just wants to enrich his own family. I want to enrich your family.”

Trump said that he had treated Biden “with modicum of respect” until “he indicted me for “free speech. I said the election was rigged and stolen. Everybody knows that. How many politicians get indicted and then their numbers went up 25 percent?”

In Rapid City, Noem, who is considered a possible running mate for Trump in 2024, said: “Tonight, Mr. President, my message is clear, it is an honor to have you with us here in South Dakota. You’ve made America Great Again once, let’s do it again.”

“He is the leader, the father that our country needs. He has my full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America,” Noem added. “I will do everything I can to help him win and save this country.”

“Kristi is a warrior for American values,” Trump said. “I get endorsements, some good, some bad. Some don’t mean anything. Hers means a lot.”

When asked on Thursday if she would consider a VP run, the South Dakota governor said she “absolutely” would.

Trump also noted that, at his rallies, the media cameras never seem to turn around to show the crowd. He said he always assumed it was because the cameras were fixed in place, but then once there was some kind of altercation in a back corner and the cameras swiveled “like a pretzel.”

The former president also called on Republicans to take action to stop all funding for settling illegals by Sept 30.

He also pledged to promptly terminate every Green New Deal initiative after taking office.

“We will fight together, win together and seek justice together.”

