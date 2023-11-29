UN set to impose limits on meat-eating Americans … U.S. agriculture sector emits just 1.4% of global emissions

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2023

At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which kicks off on Thursday, the United Nations will issue a roadmap in which it demands that the West, including the United States, drastically reduce its consumption of meat in order to prevent climate catastrophe.

The UN’s Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) will publish its so-called global food systems’ road map lecturing nations that “over-consume meat” to limit their consumption as part of a broader effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Bloomberg reported.

The realists, however, are now countering the alarmists, pointing out that the American agriculture sector accounts for just 1.4 percent of global emissions and has implemented solutions making it the nation’s lowest-emitting economic sector.

“America’s farmers and ranchers are climate heroes, reducing emissions while providing abundant and affordable food, fiber, and fuel,” House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania Republican, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“Regulating producers out of business in the U.S. will not effectively address global climate change, but export production to foreign countries with hostile regimes and worse emissions profiles while harming food security and affordability. Simply put, the world needs American farmers and ranchers more than the UN,” Thompson added.

Yet the lecturing goes on.

Jeremy Coller, the chair and founder of the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network that works with financial institutions to promote climate-friendly agriculture worldwide, said in a recent statement: “The failure of leading meat and dairy companies to reduce emissions underlines the urgent need for more policy focus on the food and agriculture sector,”

“Food system emissions deserve a place at the top of the table, alongside energy and transport, as they represent an estimated third of greenhouse gas emissions and 40% of methane,” he continued. “Investors hope the first-ever publication of a food and agriculture road map at COP28 this month will catalyze the transition to 1.5 degrees and a more sustainable food system.”

When there’s lecturing afoot on global warming, U.S. climate czar John Kerry naturally has to chime in: “A lot of people have no clue that agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. We can’t get to net-zero, we don’t get this job done unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution. So all of us understand here the depths of this mission.”

The left has pitched eating insects and, more recently, lab-grown meat to replace the meat portions currently in Americans’ diets.

In May, researchers from the University of California, Davis, published a study that showed producing lab-grown meat is up to 25 times worse for the climate than beef.

Also in May, an FAO report that analyzed 500 studies found that animal food sources are healthier than plant-based varieties because they offer “crucial sources of much-needed nutrients,” including protein, fat, carbs, iron, calcium, and zinc.

Additionally, a study published last week in the journal Nature found that a molecule in beef and dairy called Trans-vaccenic acid (TVA) helped cancer patients respond better to treatment.

