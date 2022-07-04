UN report: Biden’s open border is deadliest land crossing in the world

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2022

Since Team Biden dismantled President Donald Trump’s policies and essentially opened the border, the U.S. border with Mexico has become the deadliest land crossing in the world, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

“More than 1,238 lives have been lost during migration in the [north, central and south] Americas in 2021, among them at least 51 children,” the group said in a July 1 report.

“At least 728 of these deaths occurred on the United States-Mexico border crossing, making this the deadliest land crossing in the world,” said the IOM statement, which added: “The number of deaths on the United States-Mexico border last year is significantly higher than in any year prior, even before COVID-19. Yet, this number remains an undercount.”

The June 27 death of 53 migrants who were left in a San Antonio truck without air conditioning were using the government-protected, coyote-managed “illegal migration” track to U.S. jobs, Neil Munro reported for Breitbart News on July 3.

“Under Biden’s watch, the coyote-run migration track has successfully delivered roughly 2 million migrants, even as a similar number of legal immigrants and visa workers arrived via the official, government-run legal migration track,” Munro wrote.

The outsourced, coyote-run truck and the resulting deaths continue because “our [U.S.] leadership class doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of immigration law,” explained Mark Krikorian, the director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

They “tolerate mass illegality as a way of getting around the [annual] immigration limits set by Congress,” he told Breitbart News.

The 53 dead included two teenagers from the Mexican state of Veracruz. They paid the smuggling fees with $20,000 from the sale of their mother’s house because they expected to join relatives in the United States and then repay the debt with U.S. wages, according to a July 1 report from The Associated Press.

On July 3, less than a week after the 53 migrants died on his watch, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went on ABC News and actually proclaimed: “I think that we are doing a good job,” at the border.

Munro noted that “many other Biden migrants die at sea, on highways, in deserts, rivers, jungles, and snow as they try to get through the coyote-run unofficial obstacle course to the prize of U.S. jobs offered by Mayorkas, who is a pro-immigration zealot.”

The 53 dead migrants show the US gov’t operates two immigration paths — the gov’t-run legal route & the outsourced, coyote-run ‘illegal’ route.

The two-track plan pleases investors and lets US politicians dodge voter anger at the rising damage & deaths.https://t.co/yRaFnXENev — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) July 3, 2022

