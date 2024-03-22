UK study finds surge in ‘turbo cancers’ in vaxxed 15-44 year olds

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2024

Teenagers and individuals in their 20s, 30s, and 40s in the UK are dying from rapidly metastasizing and terminal cancers at an unprecedented rate since the mass Covid vaccination rollout, according to a new study by data analyst Edward Dowd.

In the last three years, doctors have been reporting skyrocketing cases of deadly turbo cancers, said Dowd, who used government data in conducting the study.

“The report has prompted renewed calls for further investigation into the experimental mRNA injections,” Slay News reported on March 21.

The study’s results in the rate of cancer deaths above the historic norm in 2022 for ages 15-44 in the UK included:

• A 28% rise in fatal breast cancer rates in women.

• An 80% increase in pancreatic cancer deaths among women and a 60% increase among men.

• A 55% increase among men in colon cancer deaths and a 41% increase in women.

• A 120% increase in fatal melanomas among men and a 35% increase in women.

• A 35% increase in brain cancer deaths among men and a 12% rise in women.

• A 60% increase in cancer death rates among men in cancers “without site specification” and a 55% increase among women.

The issue is not limited to the UK as the data is reflective of other Western nations which rolled out the same Covid shots to the public, the report added.

Dowd noted that some doctors are reporting that cancers are so rapidly developing that their patients are dying within a week of being diagnosed.

Dowd, author of “‘Cause Unknown’: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022”, based his analysis on readily available government statistics from the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

In an interview with The Defender, Dowd said he and his research partners examined all International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, (ICD-10) codes for cause of death in the UK in the study period of 2010-2022.

The research team, which includes a handful of high-level scientists, data analysts, and financial experts, sought to investigate trends in malignant neoplasms (C00 to C99 codes).

ICD-10 codes are the international physicians’ classification of diagnosis, symptom, and procedure for claim processing set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A malignant neoplasm is a cancerous tumor.

Dowd said his research team noticed a striking pattern: While almost all deaths among older people in 2021 and 2022 in Wales and England had been coded, 8% of deaths among 15- to 44-year-olds in 2021, and 30% of deaths in that age group in 2022, hadn’t yet been coded.

“When you die in a hospital, you leave a trail of life and death with indications of what led to the death,” he said. “When a young person dies at the wheel of a car, walking down the street or in their sleep, there’s an investigation” that consumes time to assign the cause of death.

Dowd said the missing codes are “indicative of the problem” of excess deaths among young people.

But even with the caveat of missing codes, he said, the remaining 92% of coded deaths in 2021 and 70% of coded deaths in 2022 revealed “a strong signal of cancer deaths in the young. We show a large increase in mortality due to malignant neoplasms that started in 2021 and accelerated substantially in 2022,” Dowd said.

“The increase in excess deaths in 2022 is highly statistically significant (extreme event),” Dowd wrote in his report. “The results indicate that from late 2021 a novel phenomenon leading to increased malignant neoplasm deaths appears to be present in individuals aged 15 to 44 in the UK.”

